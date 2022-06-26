‘Eating my wife’, Eduardo Costa exposes Leonardo and detonates singer

Eduardo Costa detonated Leonardo after being replaced in a musical project

Eduardo Costa and Leonardo launched the ‘Cabaré’ project some time ago, whose purpose was to travel the whole country singing great hits together, however, some changes were made and the ex-boyfriend of Helen Ganzarolli ended up being replaced by Gusttavo Lima. At the time, the country singer did not hide his displeasure at being removed from the project and vented on social media.

Leonardo’s attitude happened after his colleague got involved in some controversies, however, the singer believes he is not wrong. On the web, Eduardo Costa exposed the attitude of the father of Zé Felipe and detonated what he felt at the time: “A lot of people asked: were you jealous? Man, I don’t know.. I can’t explain it to you here. Yes, it’s jealousy because it’s a feeling I didn’t like to feel. Would you be happy with a guy screwing your wife?” the musician asked.

Eduardo Costa reported that he even helped with some ideas for the project, even so he was replaced: “Can you imagine a project that I idealized. This project was designed to sing me and Leonardo, so if people see it as jealous, I can say that I am jealous”, said the singer. “Do you think that tomorrow I’ll wake up and say: ‘Oh that’s cool, they’re eating my wife, how beautiful”’, he detonated.

EDUARDO COSTA SPEAKS ABOUT LEONARDO CHILDREN

Eduardo Costa and Leonardo were interviewed by Danilo Gentili in 2016 at “The Noite”, where on the occasion they talked about some personal matters in a relaxed way. Right at the beginning of the interview, the presenter commented that the countless members of the singer’s family from Goiás have already passed through the sofa of his program several times. “Leonardo’s family is here every day. He has a son as hell, every day he has a son here.

In the sequence, the singer Eduardo Costa joked with the number of children of Leonardo: “Leonardo if he comes on the floor is born a boy’s foot”, fired the singer from Minas Gerais.