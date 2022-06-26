Elderly couple from Ceará is stabbed to death in luxury condominium in RJ

An elderly couple residing in Fortaleza was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, 25, in a residential condominium in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, an upscale area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. According to the Homicide Division of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, the main suspect in the crime is the boyfriend of the couple’s son, a 40-year-old Navy officer, who was also found unconscious in the property along with the victims. Identified as Cristiano da Silva Lacerda, he was arrested in the act and is in police custody at a hospital in the region.

The bodies were found on the sofa bed of the apartment by the Fire Department and later taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The suspect, according to the police, was inside the trunk bed that is in the boyfriend’s room. He was carrying a bloody knife and appeared to be intoxicated. A bottle of alcoholic beverage, syringes and several boxes of controlled use medicines were also found by Military Police inside the property.

The elderly, identified as Geraldo Pereira Coelho,73, and Oselia da Silva Coelho,72, lived in Fortaleza and had been in Rio since the 17th, visiting their son, English teacher Felipe da Silva Coelho. He had left the family home a few years ago to live with his boyfriend in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The couple’s return to the capital of Ceará was scheduled for the next Tuesday, 28.

Earlier this Saturday afternoon, 25, Felipe used social media to honor his parents. “Forever together, in the arms of the father. My eternal loves. Nothing will erase this love. I love you, father. I love you, mother”, wrote the teacher on his Instagram profile. In the publication, relatives, friends and family members offered solidarity. “The most special, loving people in this world, why my God?”, commented a cousin of Felipe. “We are here for you, we love you, you are part of our life! Your cry is ours”, wrote a friend of his.

Investigations into the double murder are conducted by the Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC), where a police investigation into the case was initiated. The first investigations made by investigators from the Homicide Division indicate that the naval officer was in the process of ending the relationship with her boyfriend, but the two still lived in the same apartment. Hours before the crime, Felipe would have gone to a party alone and left his parents together with Cristiano at the property.

One of the possible motivations for the attack would be jealousy. THE PEOPLE requested more details about the occurrence from the press office of the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, on Saturday afternoon, 25th, and is awaiting the sending of the information.

