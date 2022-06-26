Elderly couple stabbed to death in apartment in Rio de Janeiro

The couple’s son-in-law was arrested in the act for committing the crime; police investigate the case

An elderly couple was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday, the 25th, in an apartment in the south of the country. Rio de Janeiro. The couple’s son-in-law was arrested in flagrante delicto for committing the crime. THE Civil police investigate the case. The victims were Geraldo Pereira Coelho, 73, and Oselia da Silva Coelho, 72. At first the apartment belonged to the elderly’s son, the English teacher Felipe da Silva Coelho, who had a romantic relationship with the suspect. The parents, natural Ceará, were in the property since the last 17. In the early hours of this Saturday, the 25th, the police were called to attend to an occurrence at the place. In addition to the bodies, police found the suspect at the scene with the murder knife. According to the victims’ son, he would have ended the relationship with the suspect, who still shared the house. Coelho also said that the relationship ended in April due to aggression.

