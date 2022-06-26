Elderly man finds his old love after 70 years of searching. Mother burned the letters

After 70 years of searching, a 91-year-old war veteran has finally found his old love, in fact, the great love of his life. Duane Mann is a former Korean War naval officer, who during his years of service met Peggy Yamaguchi in the Japanese city of Yokosuka in 1954.

After 14 months of relationship, their marriage plans were thwarted when he was dumped earlier than planned and sent back to his country. But he promised to go back to get his love and he couldn’t because his mother burned Peggy’s letters.

“I am here to tell you that I have not abandoned you. I just couldn’t find her,” Duane told Yamaguchi.

The break up

After leaving Japan, Duane promised to return to look for his beloved, who at the time was pregnant with him.

But when he got home, he found that his father had spent all the savings he planned to take Peggy with. The couple exchanged letters for a while until after a month he stopped receiving them.

“I found out that my mother had received the letters and burned them to prevent me from marrying a Japanese woman,” lamented the veteran.

In the last letter exchanged with Peggy, she had said that she had lost the baby and that she would marry another man. Duane, on the other hand, never got over the anguish of not being able to explain to his beloved the reasons why he couldn’t find her.

The reunion

To find her again, after so many decades, Duane wrote for the KETV Newswatch 7 channel.

So began a beautiful mission: find Peggy!

Viewers scrambled to post and upload obituaries and photos to try to locate the woman, and even Japanese media shared the report.

And nine days later, with the help of History Channel researcher Theresa Wong, Peggy was found. She currently lives in the United States and so a movement was organized for her ex-boyfriends to meet again.

Duane was finally able to tell Peggy, showing her pictures, which he’s kept in his wallet over the years. “Thanks for remembering and saving all the pictures, you must have loved me,” she replied.

Oh, people! Will they finally be happy now?

With information from Los Andes