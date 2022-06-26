Electric bill villain? TV is one of the most energy-consuming appliances.

Although it doesn’t seem like it, the TV uses a lot of electricity, even when it’s in stand-by mode. Below, check out the details.

According to the IBGE, around 96% of households in Brazil have a TV. And unlike before, in a house there is a TV in the living room, in the bedrooms, even in the kitchen. The TV is one of the most energy-consuming devices. So, check below how much your TV spends.

How much does your TV spend?

To know how much energy the TV uses, it is necessary to see the power of your device in Watts (W). The information is present in the manual. After watching, multiply by the number of hours you leave your TV on and the number of days you use it. Once that’s done, divide by a thousand and multiply by the energy tariff.

In short, all modern TVs have a smart system for you to access the settings and disable, for example, the quick start option. It leaves the device in the background, consuming more energy. Furthermore, you can activate automatic screen brightness control.

For those who want to watch TV at a certain time, it is important to take care of falling asleep. This is said, because not all TVs have a system that turns off the TV automatically. And so, the electricity bill increases for this carelessness.

In addition, another important factor to note is that the TV uses a lot of energy even in stand-by. In short, the light that stays on even with the TV not being used indicates that the device is consuming electrical energy. Although it seems little, it is not. Stand-by is a silent consumption that makes a difference in the end of the month bills.

