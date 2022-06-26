Eletrobras shares jump almost 6% after privatization and use of FGTS

The actions of Eletrobras (ELET3)Latin America’s largest electric power company, soared by almost 6% just 15 days after the offering of shares for the privatization of the companyregistered on the 9th of June.

The process that resulted in the privatization of Eletrobras generated approximately R$ 33.7 billion and fixed the price of each share of the company at R$ 42. This Friday (24), the company’s shares closed the day at R$44.38, up 5.67% in the period.

Since the offering of shares, 10 trading sessions have been held on the Brazilian stock exchange and the shares of the energy company only dropped in the first two sessions, when they were sold again at around R$ 40, and last Thursday (23).





For those who used the resources of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund)the gain in the two-week period already exceeds the annual return of 3% of the Fund’s accounts. It should be noted, however, that the value can still fluctuate negatively and the minimum period for maintaining the application of FGTS money is one year.

The search for using the Fund to buy the company’s shares was supported by 350,000 workers. With the high demand, the ceiling defined for the use of resources, of R$ 6 billion, was exceeded by 50%, which made only 66.8% of the amount indicated for the investment was effectively directed to the purchase of shares.

The privatization of Eletrobras moved BRL 33.7 billion and represents one of the largest equity offerings worldwide this year. On the Brazilian stock exchange, the operation is the main one since the capitalization of Petrobras, in 2012, which moved R$ 100 billion.



