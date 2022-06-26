Eliane Giardini welcomes the use of vibrators: ‘Knowing how to use them’

Actress Eliane Giardini, 69, lives a phase of singleness without pressure to embark on a romantic relationship. When it comes to sex, she makes it clear that you don’t need someone else to have pleasure.

In an interview with Veja, the artist stated that she is not looking for a romantic partner after spending 25 years married to actor Paulo Betti, 69, and confided that vibrators are great for ‘having sex all the time’.

I’m not looking, but I remain alert. Anyway, there are other efficient ways to have sex all the time. Vibrators, for example: knowing how to use them, there will be no lack of well-being.

Eliane Giardini

About to turn 70, the artist says she doesn’t feel the weight of age, but reported that she doesn’t identify with the number.

This number is so surreal, I don’t identify with the 70’s, but I’m getting to them very well.

Eliane Giardini

no retirement plan

Currently, the actress is in theaters with the play “Intimidade Indecente”, in Rio de Janeiro, and is preparing to record a soap opera on TV Globo from the second half of 2022. In an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash, she stated that she does not plan on retiring.

For more than 30 years at Globo and with a recent contract that will continue, according to her, until at least 2025, Eliane says that she already knows that she will be in a new serial this year, but that she has not yet received any confirmation.

“It’s not the new Gloria Perez”, guaranteed the actress, who highlighted being attentive to the new moment of the broadcaster in which veterans are losing their long contracts.

There is a question that is very welcome, the market is heated and today we have many platforms and productions. My contract still has a long period ahead of it, after that I will keep an eye on the market.

Eliane Giardini

About the departure of colleagues from the station, Eliane does not see it with sadness: “Many are leaving, but they have not been fired. There are good agreements. The heating up of the market is something that has been of interest to everyone. comfort zone and makes us think”, he concluded.