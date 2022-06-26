Elizangela loses role in ‘Travessia’ for refusing vaccine against covid

Actress Elizangela lost a role in “Travessia”, the next 9 pm soap on TV Globo, for not proving vaccination against covid-19. The information was revealed by columnist Gabriel Perline, from the website iG.

Invited by the author Gloria Perez when the soap opera was still in the development phase, Elizangela was barred from participating in the plot by the broadcaster for refusing to take the immunizing agent. Supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the actress was hospitalized with the severe form of the disease, at the beginning of the year, in Rio de Janeiro.

She is the second actress to lose a role in “Travessia” due to controversies. Last week, the Portuguese Maria Vieira used social media to say that she was cut from the cast of the replacement soap opera of “Pantanal” for being right-wing and supporting Bolsonaro.

Maria even said that she decided to comment on the case because she knew that Elizangela was “coerced” to vaccinate herself against covid-19 to participate in the production.

Elizangela, 67, has publicly criticized the vaccine on several occasions. In December 2020, before vaccination began in Brazil, she compared mandatory vaccination to rape.

“Forced penetration without consent… It’s rape,” read an image she posted. In the caption, the actress wrote: “My body, my rules”.

Globo reinforced the guidance among employees on the need to present proof of immunization against the coronavirus to access the premises of the broadcaster.

In May, columnist Gabriel Vaquer, from Notícias da TV, revealed an “ultimate” that the company gave to employees: “Employees who do not register proof of complete vaccination, including the booster dose, until 05/30 , will be blocked at the turnstile of the buildings”, read an excerpt from an internal note.