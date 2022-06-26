Elizângela Vergueiro loses role in “Travessia”.

The actress had been invited to record the soap opera that will replace “Pantanal”

Veteran actress Elizângela Vergueiro was released from the cast of “Travessia”! According to information released by columnist Gabriel Perline, the cause is one of the reasons that led the actress to be well-spoken during the most difficult moments of the pandemic. Covid-19: your refusal to take the vaccine.

Elizângela would have been personally invited by Glória Perez, the author of the novel. The partnership of the two is old, being the last one in the plot “A Força do Querer”. However, Globo’s health safety protocols are strict and one of them requires everyone to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The actress is a well-known supporter of Jair Bolsonaro and is against the vaccine and its demand to enter events and places. That way, she didn’t take any doses. In January 2022, Elizângela contracted the coronavirus, was hospitalized and intubated.

To replace the actress in the plot, Gloria Perez chose another longtime partnership: Luci Pereira. She was present in A Força do Querer (2017), Salve Jorge (2012), Caminho das Índias (2009) and Amazônia (2007).

Still on the list of actresses cut from “Travessia”, the Portuguese Maria Vieira was even probed by director Mauro Mendonça Filho, but was dismissed by the broadcaster for the same reason as Elizângela: not having taken the vaccine against Covid-19. In addition, she is affiliated with a political party and holds a public office, which is not allowed for those who work at Globo.

Since the beginning of immunization, the broadcaster alerts its employees about the obligation to present proof of vaccination to work. It has also reported that anyone who refuses to be vaccinated will be fired. Thus, both Elizângela and Maria Vieira are vetoed until they adhere to immunization.