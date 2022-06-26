Employee disappears after receiving R$ 1.6 million by mistake – 06/25/2022 – Market

An employee of a Chilean company received a deposit of around R$1.6 million by mistake from the company itself. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, when accessing his bank account to check if his salary in May had dropped, the man realized he was a millionaire, resigned and disappeared with the money.

The mistake was made by the company’s human resources area, which is one of the largest cold cuts producers in Chile.

According to the newspaper, the former employee’s first reaction was to act distracted, but the company noticed the mistake and informed him that he would need to return the 281 million Chilean pesos he had withdrawn.

However, the man did not appear at the bank branch on the agreed day. “They called hundreds of times until he answered and commented that he had fallen asleep. They continued to wait, but the day passed without any response,” says the report.

After several days without receiving any news, a lawyer appeared at the company to report that his client was not convinced that he would need to return the money, as the mistake had not been made by him.

Finally, the employee handed in a voluntary resignation letter and disappeared.

The company then decided to file a lawsuit, alleging misappropriation. Before the court, representatives argued that the transaction was a mistake, but that it does not give the man the right to keep the money. They also insisted that the ex-employee must be obliged to pay the rightful owner.

So far, there is no information if the man has been located.