Eric Kripke Reveals Only Amazon Order About Herogasm

No scolding from the boss! In an interview given to Varietythe showrunner of the boys, Eric Kripkerevealed the only request that the amazon imposed on controversial orgy of heroes “Herogasm”in the series of Prime Video.

“The only message we got from Amazon, which was a good suggestion, was, ‘At all times, we have to understand that this is an orgy of superheroes, not just an orgy.’ We then added several new ones. jokes and visual effects”, said Kripke. An example is an entire joke focused on a vibrator floating across the scene. “We added it later, digitally. There are a lot of moments like that that kind of just happen in the background.”.

the boys was created by Eric Kripke and is currently in its third season, consisting of 8 episodes, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also now available on the platform.

It is also worth remembering that Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.