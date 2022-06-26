European club prepares proposal of R$ 82 million for Gabigol and waits for ‘yes’ from Flamengo

Gabigol’s name continues to be speculated outside Flamengo. The athlete, despite not being in the best of his phases, still has good numbers in 2022. In the current season, there are 18 goals scored in 34 matches, in addition to two assists.

Constantly, the name of the top scorer is aired in European football. The most recent of them is in relation to Fenerbahçe, which closed with Jorge Jesus, who would have indicated to the Turkish club, the hiring of the Flamengo top scorer.

Now, the portal Fanatik, from Turkey, says that the Turkish club will make a big move for the player and that this one will be with everything. The source cites values ​​of around 15 million euros, which, in reais, correspond to around 83 million.

Gabigol is one of the icons in Flamengo’s history

Gabriel arrived at Flamengo in 2019, later becoming one of the greatest players in the club’s history, having been a key player in the main recent achievements of Mais Querido, especially Libertadores, which had not happened since 1981.

If the negotiation with the Turkish club, in fact, materializes, it will be the third European club in the player’s career, who has already played with the colors of Inter Milan and Benfica.