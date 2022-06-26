‘Face and Courage’: Pat takes radical action on Moa | come around

Remember the stuntman’s kiss on the actress
Andrea apologizes and Pat agrees to work on the commercial
Shaken, she gives up being the diva’s stunt double, takes the contract from the director and leaves.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) gives up being the stunt double for Andrea Pratini (Maria Eduarda de Carvalho) — Photo: TV Globo
Outside the studio, Pat cries in pain and takes a radical attitude: he rips up the contract and gives up the job. All because of Moa’s jealousy, her secret love.
Pat arrives home badly, and Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues) realizes her daughter’s sadness.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues) realizes the sadness of her daughter, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) — Photo: TV Globo
Trying to hide it, the stuntwoman gives clues that she is suffering for love.
“Have you ever felt something that you shouldn’t feel? That you know you can’t feel, that you don’t have the right to feel, but even so, that feeling explodes in your chest and it hurts?!”, she says to her mother, who is understanding.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) counts on the understanding of her mother, Nadir (Stella Maria Rodrigues) — Photo: TV Globo
“Always wanting to solve your problems alone. But, it’s not always possible, daughter. You know I’ll always be here to listen to you if you want to talk.”
The scenes will air in this Monday’s chapter, 27/6, of Cara e Coragem.
27 June
Monday
Samuel tells Ângelo that he saw Clarice on the street and the fisherman goes to meet his brother. Pat goes home sad and is comforted by Nadir after being released as a stunt double by Andrea. Leonardo asks Danilo to postpone the meeting with the Koreans. Moa sees Andréa’s photo shoot. Samuel fights with Ângelo on the street, and Paulo questions the fishermen about the reason for the conflict. Marcela reviews Clarice’s case. Rebeca complains to her lawyer about the date of Chiquinho’s custody hearing. Moa receives the subpoena for the hearing and is concerned. Samuel follows Anita down the street and ends up being run over by Teca, who was driving the car with Gustavo in the passenger seat. Anita watches the scene from afar.
