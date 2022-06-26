Family says man killed in mall had no security training and was afraid: ‘had to work for sustenance’ | Rio de Janeiro

The family of Jorge Luiz Antunes, 49, said at the Legal Medical Institute (IML) this Sunday morning (26) that he had no security training and was afraid, but accepted the vacancy out of necessity. He was killed during the robbery of a jewelry store in the Village Mall, a luxury mall in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, on Saturday (25).

“He had been unemployed for about five years and this freelancer appeared for him. He, as a family man, had to work to support his family”, said his niece Kênia Antunes.

The Village Mall stated that it regrets the loss of the employee’s life and stated that it is collaborating with the authorities.

The job at the mall was the result of a friend’s recommendation. He would receive R$180 for the night of service for which he was originally not scheduled.

“It was a daily rate of R$180 that cost him his life,” added Kênia.

Jorge was married and had four children. Family members say that he even thought about giving up, but continued to work daily out of necessity. Each shift was 12 hours long.

“He always felt insecure. But he did his best. He always gave his best,” said the niece.

Kênia says she found out about what happened through a co-worker of Jorge’s when the family was together at a granddaughter’s birthday party. He was supposed to go there when he got off work at the mall.

He reportedly told the family to go to the IML on Saturday night, but the body was still at the mall. According to the niece, when they arrived at the shopping center, they were prevented from seeing the body and had no explanation about the disappearance of the victim’s documents and cell phone.

2 of 2 Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction Sequence of images shows suspects of stealing jewelry. A woman was taken hostage in the escape – Photo: Reproduction

According to witnesses, the confrontation took place around 18:00, with dozens of shots, rush and closed shops. Agents from the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) and the Special Operations Battalion were called. The police reported that the criminal action involved 12 robbers on six motorcycles. All were armed with pistols.

According to the Civil Police, preliminary information shows that, after taking the jewelry, the criminals took hostages to leave the mall. There were shots and the security guard died. The Capital Homicide Precinct (DHC) investigates the case.

On social media, customers who were inside the mall at the time of the shooting reported moments of panic.