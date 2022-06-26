Fátima Bernardes ‘tattoos’ her body in honor of the 10th anniversary of the ‘Encontro’ | TV



Fátima Bernardes celebrates 10 years of the ‘Meeting’ with fake tattoos on her body – Reproduction/Instagram/Sergio Santoian

Fátima Bernardes celebrates 10 years of the ‘Encontro’ with fake tattoos on her bodyReproduction/Instagram/Sergio Santoian

Published 06/25/2022 10:49 | Updated 06/25/2022 11:46

Rio – Fátima Bernardes celebrates, this Saturday, 10 years since ‘Encontro’ premiered on TV Globo. The celebration began with an emotional video that opened last Friday’s program, in which the presenter has her body “tattooed” with black ink, while artist Louise Helène writes special words such as “family”, “art” and ” humor”.

Throughout the clip, the journalist took the opportunity to say goodbye to the attraction with an emotional speech. “When I left the ‘Jornal Nacional’ to build the ‘Encontro’, I believed in our partnership to move forward. And, at the end of this month, I will do the same again. I will say a ‘see you soon’, always believing in the strong connection we created in so many years of our coexistence”, declared Fátima, who said goodbye to the program on July 1st, when Patrícia Poeta took charge of the morning.

EXCITING Fátima Bernardes celebrated 10 years of #Date with such a beautiful text! Come here to watch it completely https://t.co/ttTCDaYL7a | @fbbreal #TVeFamous pic.twitter.com/Y5oQBL23EA — gshow (@gshow) June 24, 2022

About to debut on ‘The Voice Brasil’, the journalist also used Instagram to comment on the special episode commemorating the 10th anniversary of the ‘Encontro’. “Very proud of the trajectory, the guests I received, the partners I had and the team that shines a lot behind the scenes”, she wrote, who also thanked Lilia Cabral, Jota Quest and Bráulio Bessa for participating in the party on Friday. “A lot of love involved, a lot of gratitude,” she added.

As of October, Fátima will be back on TV Globo as the presenter of the 11th edition of ‘The Voice Brasil’, as recently announced by the broadcaster. At the time, the communicator took to social media to explain her departure from the ‘Meeting’: “Here comes another big change in my life. And here comes the text. I’m restless, I’m afraid to settle down and I always wanted to complete my transition from journalism to entertainment. The opportunity came”, he declared.

Check out: