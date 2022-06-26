Features that the car has to save fuel and nobody tells you

Because of the situation in which fuels are in Brazil, where every week readjustments are made after readjustments, which are causing final prices to rise without stopping, consumers are looking for alternative ways to deal with the high.

Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done about the changes, as even the cheapest stations still have absurd numbers. The consumer is left with no other option: he needs to save money and use cars less and less, leaving it for only when it is very necessary.

All drivers these days are with the goal in mind, that is to save as much as they can, as it is almost certain that the price of fuel will be even higher next month, regardless of whether we talk about gasoline, ethanol or diesel. .

Only in the year 2022, prices broke records and they don’t intend to stop now, especially with the dollar rising and taking inflation with it. It’s a recipe for disaster.

The best thing to do is save money and fuel, but unfortunately not everyone is aware of ways to do this with the resources that the vehicle already has. This just makes the task easier and easier to perform.

These are the best ways to save fuel, using what the car offers:

enjoy the marches

Thanks precisely to this enormous context in which we are inserted, many of the cars already have the factory option of widening the gear differential, thus making the car deliver a lot of performance without raising the level of the consumption. Don’t let it go! Stay tuned.

Start and Stop

A very good technology, which despite being very new, is already increasingly present in recently launched vehicles. However, it is not restricted to new cars, in fact, as it is possible to find devices that fulfill the same function and can be synchronized with any national vehicle, whether old or new.

Youtart stop acts on the way the fuel is spent, as it gives the engine greater autonomy.

green tires

One of the biggest promises of the automobile market in recent years. This new product has an impressive proposal to generate a great economy of fuel. It’s still not that popular, it’s one of the best features.

It makes the car remain in its state of rotation for a longer period of time, as it rotates more with just one acceleration, that is, without the need for more force.

Less acceleration equals less fuel consumption. And there is yet another benefit: the lifespan of the green tire is even longer than the conventional ones.