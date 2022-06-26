Felipe Jonatan apologizes to Santos fans: “We will evolve” | saints

Left-back Felipe Jonatan apologized to Santos fans after the goalless draw with Corinthians, this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Captain do Peixe in the match due to the absence of João Paulo, shirt 3 said that the team was disconnected in the rout for the rival, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, and that he could have avoided the result if he had behaved like in this Saturday’s game.

– First, apologize to the crowd for Wednesday. We go in and hang up. If we had entered the way we entered today, we would not have lost the game. We had a good chat with the fans at the hotel. As the Santos crowd is huge and cannot be at the hotel, we wanted to publicly apologize to them and say that we will evolve, grow more and more. Let’s go on that beat. From that level up,” he said.

Felipe Jonatan also demanded an improvement from Santos at the time of submission. He highlighted that the team could have come out with the victory in the last bid. Bruno Oliveira pulled a counterattack, but took a while to play for Marcos Leonardo, and the referee called the Peixe attacker offside.

– We have to improve the finishing a little bit. At the end of the game we had the opportunity to kill the game and walk away with the victory. That little detail is missing. Today we show that we are focused, together. From there on to evolve and be able to have a good Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and South America.

Now, Santos shifts its focus to the Copa Sudamericana. On Wednesday, Fabián Bustos’ team will face Deportivo Táchira, at 9:30 pm, in San Cristóbal, Venezuela.

