Fernanda Vasconcellos shows her different baby shower and surprises

Fernanda Vasconcellos and Cássio Reis showed the different baby shower they made

The actress Fernanda Vasconcellos and her husband, the actor Cassio Reis, delighted to show a beautiful party for the couple’s baby. The two are expecting their first child together after about 10 years of relationship. When announcing that she was expecting her firstborn, the artist revealed that it had been the first time she had taken a pregnancy test, she will be a mother at age 37.

Along with the positive result, the dads started all the preparations for the baby’s arrival. Even very discreet about showing their personal lives in the Internetthey made beautiful exceptions throughout the sweet wait.

This Friday (24), they shared two important moments with the fans. One of them was the baby shower they organized for an NGO. The charity baby shower raised items for donation that will be used by the AACC (Association for Supporting Children with Cancer).

In the records, there was no lack of emotion. The mom, Fernanda Vasconcellos, especially, was very touched by the reception she had from some of the children assisted by the institution. “We came here to meet you. We prepared all this without knowing you. There’s a baby here that we don’t know either”, said Cássio Reis.

Fernanda Vasconcellos It didn’t hide how messed up it was. “I’m already crying!”, said the mother, who cried and laughed with emotion, at the same time. A girl soon wished the baby: “That it will come with good health”. “Amen”, replied the artist, very happy with the warm reception of the little ones.

The couple also took advantage of the event to reveal that they have already chosen the name of the heir. The baby will be called Romeo – which refers to the term pilgrim and means “one who travels to holy places”.

On the event’s sponsor page, the brand published: “It is with great joy that we present the new Pom Pom couple! At the invitation of our new ambassador, Cassio Reis, we had a baby shower that brought together the children and mothers of AACC for a very special and emotional afternoon!”.

