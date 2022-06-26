Fiat Scudo: what the “cosplay” van of brothers of French brands looks like – 06/25/2022

Currently working with Fiorino and Ducato, Fiat takes advantage of the synergy between the Stellantis brands and launches Scudo, an Italian cosplay of Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert. The news was anticipated by the column in March here at UOL Cars.

The van sold on a pre-order system will make its debut in stores on August 1st. Initially, the Scudo 2023 will be sold in Cargo and Multi versions with a 1.5 engine. BlueHDI diesel and in the Cargo option with electric motor.

The annual van market sells 65,000 units annually. Herlander Zola, Fiat’s senior vice president for South America, estimates that the Scudo will sell 10% of total sales in the commercial van segment, including the B-van, D-Van and E-van segments.

The prices of the 2023 Scudo are R$187,490 for the Cargo version, R$192,490 for the Multi option with thermal engine and R$329,990 for the Cargo option with electric motor. The diesel versions will be imported from Uruguay and the electric ones will come from Europe, like their French cousins.

The Fiat Scudo 2023 arrives to operate in the D-van segment with a capacity of 1,500 kilos in the thermal version and 1,000 kilos in the electric option. The thermal capacity of 6.1 m³ is common in both versions.

Visually, the Scudo is identical to the brothers, the headlights came from the Jumy and the hood from the Expert. Bumpers are common on all three models. The Italian’s grille is exclusive and houses the new Fiat logo, it has a shape that refers to a shield.

Fiat Scudo Cargo has the capacity to carry up to 1,500 kilos Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

According to Fiat executives, unpainted door handles, mirror covers and bumpers were designed to reduce repair costs, as unpainted plastics have a lower replacement price.

Inside, the Scudo is a copy of the brothers, the only change is the Fiat name on the steering wheel, in fact, curiously, the brand uses the old one in red with the writing in silver.

The driver has a seat with height adjustment and armrest, the seat supports the occupant’s legs and the backrest has wide flaps holding the driver’s back well.

The steering wheel has height and depth adjustment and the gear lever in an elevated position contributes to greater driver comfort.

There are front airbags for the driver and the passenger protects both occupants.

Fiat Scudo Multi can be customized to carry passengers, ambulance, among other implementations Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

The finish is consistent with the work proposal and there is no luxury, but the covering materials are of good quality and there are many storage compartments. The windows are electric and the mirrors are electrically adjustable.

Among the comfort items, the Fiat Scudo offers electro-hydraulic steering and air conditioning. The slip for those in the command post is the lack of a reverse camera and rear parking, at the time of maneuvers, the items are needed to assist the driver. They are only available in the electric version. The outside mirrors could be bigger.

Walking

The thermal versions of the Scudo are equipped with the 1.5 BlueHDI engine with 120 hp at 3,500 rpm, with torque of 30.6 kgfm at 1,750 rpm. It is linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The good torque at low revs contributes to having enough power in overtaking and resuming speeds. In cargo vehicles, torque numbers are more important than horsepower. However, the 120 hp of power also contributes to making the Scudo very agile in urban and highway traffic.

The fuel tank with a capacity of 69 liters offers a range of up to 800 kilometers. The van is grade “A” in the Conpet Seal in its segment, in numbers measured by Inmetro, the Scudo averages 12.4 km/l in the city and 11.9 km/l on the road. To help with fuel economy, the model has a Start&Stop system.

Fiat e-Scudo is 100% electric and has a range of up to 330 kilometers Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

The electric e-Scudo has an engine with 136 horsepower and slightly lower torque, 26.5 kgfm, however it is immediate and makes the van very agile, as in electric passenger cars. The official range is up to 330 kilometers with a full battery charge.

In both the thermal and electric versions, the Fiat Scudo has a smooth ride and despite the higher center of gravity, it behaves like a passenger car. Even empty, the good work done on the suspension prevents the van from jumping around like a goat.

How much?

The prices are identical to the brothers. The Cargo version R$187,490, the Multi has a suggested price of R$192,490 and the electric Cargo version costs R$329,990.

To sell the Scudo, the brand presents the Fiat Professional to service the brand’s commercial vehicles. Until August 1st, the network will consist of 200 points of sale and technical assistance.

Fiat’s speech is that the Scudo will not take sales from the brothers Citroën Jumpy and Peugeot Expert, however, in practice, with the largest Italian network, this should be unlikely.

