FIFA 22 joins EA Play; see details and how to play | fifa

EA announced last Thursday the arrival of FIFA 22 on EA Play, a subscription service that offers a catalog of Electronic Arts games, plus trials and early access to new games. Subscribers can now enjoy the franchise’s latest virtual football title.

+ FIFA 22 is available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog

1 of 2 Mbappé FIFA 22 — Photo: EA SPORTS Mbappé FIFA 22 — Photo: EA SPORTS

To subscribe to EA Play, players can go to the developer’s official website which grants two types of subscription plan to users. The first is EA Play, which you can subscribe to on Steam, EA, PlayStation or Xbox. The second is EA Play Pro, which is exclusive to Origin and the EA app.

EA Play: Can be purchased on the EA App, Steam, PlayStation or Xbox

BRL 19.90 monthly or BRL 109.90 annually.

Early access to select new releases for up to 10 hours of playtime

Unlimited access to The Play List

Save 10% on EA Digital Content Purchases

BRL 47.70 for 3 months or BRL 109.90 per year

Early access to deluxe versions of our new games

Unlimited access to The Play List

Get Pro-level rewards and content

Save 10% on EA Digital Content Purchases

On the official EA website, when selecting the standard EA Play subscription, the platform on which the player wants to subscribe will appear after selection. The player will be redirected to another page, if they choose Steam, the official subscription page on the platform will open automatically.

This is not the first time that FIFA 22 has been integrated into an online game subscription type and is free for subscribing users. Recently, the EA title arrived in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Those who have the service can play FIFA on PC or console at no additional cost. Microsoft’s subscription service has plans available for both console and PC and can be purchased through the official website or the Microsoft store app on Windows.

2 of 2 Xbox Game Pass will feature EA Play — Photo: Disclosure Xbox Game Pass will feature EA Play — Photo: Disclosure