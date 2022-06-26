Find out who are the victims of the plane crash in Salto de Pirapora | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Antonio Carlos Quaresma Sanches Muller

Maria Ines Silva Muller

Antonia Pedro da Silva

Antonio Carlos Quaresma Sanches Muller and Maria Ines Silva Muller, who were on the plane, were a business couple from Sorocaba (SP). Both were partners in at least two institutions based in Sorocaba. The first one is from a company that operates in the waste management sector, Sorolix.

They also appear as partners in a real estate management company, Helenica Participações. The latter is registered as the owner and operator of the aircraft, prefix PT-NSA, model Embraer/Neiva EMB-711B.

As recorded by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the aircraft was in good order. She had a capacity for three passengers, was manufactured in 1979 and can take off with up to 1,248 kilograms.

Antonio Muller, as he was known, had a passion for aviation. So much so that on social media there were tributes to the businessman citing his passion.

In 1998, the businessman was honored by the Chamber of Sorocaba with the title of citizen of Sorocaba. The document cites “relevant services” provided to the city. He was also a founding member of the Rotary Club Sorocaba Manchester.

Cenipa investigates plane crash in Salto de Pirapora

The third victim, identified in the late afternoon as Antonia Pedro da Silva, was identified as an employee of Antonio.

There is no information on where the plane would go or if it was just a scenic flight through the city.

Aircraft hit wiring

According to the Fire Department, the aircraft in which the victims were lost power and hit the wiring of an electrical power network, falling into a eucalyptus plantation. The cause of the accident is unknown.

“The aircraft caught fire and was completely consumed by the flames. The Fire Department teams extinguished the fire on the aircraft and on the vegetation. Three charred bodies were found”, the corporation said.

The crash of the aircraft mobilized firefighter teams from Sorocaba and Votorantim (SP). The accident happened around noon.

“When checking inside the aircraft, we could already see three victims completely charred, and it was not possible to carry out the rescue because it was an evident death, proceeding there with the isolation of the place and activation of Organs competent bodies”, says the lieutenant of the Corps. of Firefighters, Olivia Perrone.

Also according to the rescue teams, the aircraft took off from a private airfield of a high-end condominium in the city (Fazenda Bonanza). The aerodrome is duly approved, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).

At least two other plane crashes were recorded in the city. The last one had occurred in 2018, without death. In 2016, one person died. In the two previous occurrences, the aircraft took off from the same place as this Saturday’s accident.

In 2018, a single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in the middle of a eucalyptus plantation close to where it had taken off after losing lift. The accident occurred on the morning of May 16.

The plane descended in the middle of the plantation and was “sitted” among the eucalyptus trees, at 45º from the ground. The 71-year-old pilot and 65-year-old passenger were not injured.

In the 2016 accident, a man died and a woman was seriously injured. The plane they were on crashed about a kilometer from the aeronautical complex.

Police said at the time that the man was rescued, but could not resist his injuries. The woman was taken to the Regional Hospital in Sorocaba.

According to the Municipal Guard, the plane took off from a runway in this condominium. The cause of the accident is unknown and forensics were called to the scene.

