Find out who are the victims of the plane crash in the interior of São Paulo

The crash of a small plane this Saturday morning (25/6), in Salto de Pirapora (SP), left three victims: the business couple Antonio Carlos Quaresma Sanches Muller and Maria Ines Silva Muller, and the employee who was traveling with them, identified as Antonia Pedro da Silva.

The plane’s pilot and his wife, who have been married for 35 years, are survived by two daughters and two grandchildren. The entrepreneurs were partners of at least two institutions based in Sorocaba, a city in the interior of São Paulo.

The first is the property management company Helenica Participações, whose name appears on the property registry of the aircraft that crashed in the accident. They are also on the list of partners for a company that collects and transports garbage in the city, called Sorolix.

The third victim, identified in the late afternoon as Antonia Pedro da Silva, was identified as an employee of Antonio.

antonio and ines muller Couple is among the three victims of the plane crash in the interior of SPPlayback/Facebook antonio and ines muller 2 Antonio and Ines were married businessmen for 35 years pirapora jump Three people were charred to death in plane crash in São PauloPlayback / TV TEM 0

passion for flying

Antonio was passionate about his family and enchanted by aviation, according to posts on social media. In various publications, the pilot records the aircraft and flight experiences.

He was honored, in 1998, with the title of citizen of Sorocaba by the Sorocaba Chamber, for “relevant services” rendered to the city. He was also a founding member of the Rotary Club Sorocaba Manchester.

The accident

According to the Fire Department, the aircraft took off this Saturday morning (25/6) from a private airfield on a farm in the Salto de Pirapora region. However, it lost strength and hit the wiring of an electric power network, falling into a eucalyptus plantation. The cause of the accident is unknown.

According to the Fire Department of the State of São Paulo, the corporation was called at 11:52 am. After the fall, the vehicle was hit by a fire and ended up “completely consumed by the fire”. The three passengers on the aircraft could not resist their injuries and died.

The small aircraft with PT-NSA prefix, model Embraer/Neiva EMB-711B, was in good standing, as registered by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The vehicle had a capacity for three passengers, was manufactured in 1979 and can take off with up to 1,248 kilograms.

