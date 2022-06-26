Find out who Irandhir Santos’ husband, Jos Lucas from Pantanal

José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos) in the remake of Pantanal (photo: Divulgao / Globo)

did you know that Irandhir SantosO Jose Lucas in wetland, married for eight years? The actor lives posting photos on social media with her husband.

Homosexual, the firstborn of José Lencio (Marcos Palmeira) has a relationship withRoberto Efrem Filho. They have been together since 2013.

Irandhir lives with her husband in Recife, capital of Pernambuco. Currently, he spends a season at home after having an accident while recording the soap opera.

The actor from the state, from the city of Barreiros. He hangs around when he’s not recording in Rio de Janeiro or elsewhere.

Jos Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in Pantanal (photo: photo:)

Husband of Irandhir Santos

Irandhir’s husband a famous writer. In addition, he serves as a university professor. At the twitterkeeps posting a series of news.

Already on his Instagram, Z Lucas de Pantanal shares several photos of the couple. Currently, the actor is 43 years old and has a long career in Cinema.

Irandhir Santos and her husband, Roberto (photo: photo:)

Featured in Pantanal, Irandhir was the great villain of the soap opera love of me. Before that, he was in Onde Nascem os Fortes, Velho Chico and Meu Pedacinho de Cho.

Awarded, the artist became one of Globo’s and the public’s darlings. In addition to Z Lucas, he played young in the first phase of Bruno Luperi’s plot.

