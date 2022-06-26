First day of the I Love Jazz Festival lifts the audience at Praça do Papa – Cultura

The mild climate helped the public to enjoy the first day of the festival at Praça do Papa (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DAPress)

The temperature of around 25º and the blue sky with no sign of clouds made up, with the vastness of Praça do Papa, the auspicious climate for the resumption of the I Love Jazz festival, this Saturday (25/6), after two years of interruption, because of the pandemic.

With an audience that, at around 4:30 pm, had already taken practically all the chairs arranged in front of the stage and spread out across the square’s relief, the São Paulo band Fizz Jazz opened the works on stage.

The group’s bassist, Beto Grangeia, commented, at a given moment, that he was seeing familiar faces from São Paulo in the audience. “Thanks to these people who, even listening to our songs, the same, every week, in the clubs where we play there, crossed 800 kilometers to come and accompany us here at I Love Jazz”, he said.

The group, which, among those who make up the program, is one of the most aligned with the theme proposed for this year, “The 20s are back”, presented instrumental and sung themes – which a little bit outside the rules of the event –, among them some dating back to the early years of the last century.

Happy Feet closed the first night of the festival with an applauded presentation in the Big Band format (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DAPress)

shows

Shortly before the end of the show, with the sun already setting behind the mountains, guitarist Cléber Guimarães, who also played the banjo, recalled the tradition of New Orleans funeral processions, in which a jazz band accompanies the coffin towards the cemetery. playing sad themes and returns, after the funeral, performing happy and dancing songs.

The band exemplified this tradition with “Just a closer walk with thee”, already recorded by Louis Armstrong and Elvis Presley, among many other celebrated artists.

Fizz Jazz closed the show with “Hold that tiger”, a theme popularized by the group The Mills Brothers. Cléber Guimarães did not hide his satisfaction at the end of the show.

“I consider I Love Jazz the best festival in Brazil. This is the third time that Fizz Jazz participates, but I’ve been following it since before, as an audience. I made a point of coming from São Paulo to watch it. It has a very interesting balance of languages, with groups and artists representing different currents and different times.”

The guitarist from Minas Gerais Juarez Moreira played one of the four shows this Saturday (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DAPress) The musician considered the experience of playing at a major festival again to be wonderful after the period of isolation caused by the pandemic. jazz and crying

“It’s a great joy, after three years gone without a hitch, to be able to resume the festival. It has always been a very important, very expressive event, which has a lot of repercussions on society. We have an average of 10,000 people per night, which it’s spectacular” Álvaro Teixeira da Costa, CEO of Diários Associados Next, Juarez Moreira took the stage, who began his solo performance, playing a French theme from the 1920s on the guitar and chorinhos by Ernesto Nazareth and Pixinguinha. Then bassist Kiko Miter and drummer André “Limão” Queiróz took their places on stage, making up the trio that led the performance to the end.

Juarez has two albums ready to be released – “Dedicatória”, with original and unpublished songs, performed by a septet and with special participations of Toninho Horta and Maurício Tizumba, and “Andorinha”, which is his second work dedicated to the work of Juarez. Tom Jobim, recorded as a trio.

The end of his presentation, which also spoke to the theme of this edition, was greatly applauded by the audience, who insisted on “one more”.

Incentive to culture CEO of Diários Associados, a group to which the newspaper belongs State of Mines and the portal WOW – supporters of I Love Jazz – Álvaro Teixeira da Costa followed the shows with attention.

“It is a great joy, after three years spent in blank, to be able to resume the festival. It has always been a very important, very expressive event, which has a lot of repercussions on society. We have an average of 10,000 people a night, which is spectacular”, she said, extolling the importance of sponsorships for the continuity of initiatives of this type.

“After this difficult period, I Love Jazz returned thanks to the sponsorship of important companies, in this case, Vale (through the Vale Cultural Institute) and CBMM. It is necessary for companies to encourage culture, sponsor and support initiatives of this type, which are so important for society”, he stressed.

He also highlighted the quality of the musical lineup for this 12th edition of I Love Jazz. “The programming is always wonderful, those who organize it know what they are doing. They use a very fine sensitivity so that everyone has two nights with great music,” he said.

Change in schedule

The festival followed with a change in the schedule initially announced. Instead of Dave Mackenzie Quintet, who would be the third attraction of this first day of the 2022 edition of I Love Jazz, who took the stage after Juarez Moreira was the American pianist Ricky Riccardi. Accompanied by bassist Gregory Zabel, a member of the Heather Thorn and Vivacity lineup, and Bo Hilbert, drummer for the Happy Feet Jazz Band, he literally had a blast.

The trio, who had never played together, showed a fine tune, delivering a vibrant performance to the audience. Overflowing with enthusiasm, Riccardi captivated the audience with a vigorous piano performance. The musician was so clearly happy that he looked like a child, jumping up several times to address the audience. At the end of the performance, he came to lie down on stage.

The enthusiastic audience didn’t want to let him go and he ended up doing two extra numbers in addition to what was planned. Louis Armstrong, his main reference (he is the author of two books on the life and work of the legendary musician and directs the museum that bears his name), deserved special attention in the repertoire.

big band format

The contagious atmosphere was followed by the closing show, by the Happy Feet Jazz Band, host of I Love Jazz, which performed with a big band formation – with a section of woodwinds composed of eight instrumentalists, who join the group on occasions special events, as highlighted by trumpeter and vocalist Marcelo Costa, who is also responsible for organizing the event.

The full-bodied sound had the audience on their feet. Also alternating the script between instrumental themes and songs, with interpretations by Marcelo himself and Thaís Moreira, Happy Feet Big Band presented songs like “Sweet Georgia brown”, “Autumn leaves” and “All about the bass”, in addition to pay tribute to Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Duke Ellington with an engaging version of “Creole love call”.

Between one song and another, Marcelo introduced the band and highlighted the arrangements signed by pianist Fred Natalino. As with Riccardi’s performance, the audience was also not satisfied with the fact that the musical marathon of the first day of I Love Jazz came to an end, asking for more.

This Sunday (26/6), the atmosphere of harmony around the tribute to the origins of jazz continues with four other attractions. After the lindy hop class – the first style of swing dance, which emerged in the ballrooms of Harlem, in New York – given by the BeHoppers group, starting at 3:00 pm, performances by the Jazz Band Ball, by Christiano Caldas, by Dave Mackenzie Quintet and, closing this year’s lineup, Heather Thorn and Vivacity.

Second day of performances of the I Love Jazz festival

Check out the schedule for this Sunday (26/6)

3 pm – Lindy Hop class with the BeHoppers

4 pm – Jazz Band Ball

5:30 pm – Christiano Caldas

7 pm – Dave Mackenzie Quintet

8:30 pm – Heather Thorn and Vivacity

*Free event, in Praça do Papa