Flamengo faces América-MG with a mixed team; see probable lineup – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

Main news are the return of goalkeeper Santos and Pedro alongside Gabigol

Flamengo seeks, this Saturday (25), a rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. To try to improve their performance in the competition, Rubro-Negro will face América-MG, at Maracanã, at 19:00 (Brasília time). However, despite the importance of the game, Dorival Júnior is rehearsing changes in the starting lineup, already thinking about the duel on Wednesday (29), against Tolima (COL), for Libertadores.

The goal of Dorival Júnior is to preserve players who have more wear and tear. In addition, the coach also intends to give opportunity to those who have not had a longer sequence of games, such as Pedro and Rodinei. With this, the coach seeks a physical and emotional recovery of the red-black team for the course of the season.

The coach also runs into one of Flamengo’s frequent problems this year: injuries. The main absence is that of striker Bruno Henrique, who no longer plays for the club this season. Shirt 27 will be out for a period of ten to 12 months. Also out is defender David Luiz, who is recovering from swelling in his thigh. Already Diego Alves showed wear and was out of the related.

The good news is the return of goalkeeper Santos, who should return to start for Flamengo. With the changes, Dorival Júnior prepares the following lineup for this Saturday (25), against América-MG: Saints; Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João Gomes and Andreas Pereira; Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro.

Flamengo and América-MG face each other this Saturday (25), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will have Premiere airing, but Coluna do Fla brings, as usual, the most red-black transmission on the internet, via Youtube.