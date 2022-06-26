Flamengo vs América-MG: Gabigol misses his third penalty for the red-black team and receives boos | Flamengo

Gabigol missed a penalty for the third time for Flamengo. This Saturday, at Maracanã, against América-MG, the striker kicked out, in the 8th minute of the second half, for the Brasileirão. (See video above). The team from Rio won by 3 to 0, goals from Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Marinho.

It was the first time that Gabigol took a penalty out in the red and black team. In terms of use, it is very good. In total, in 35 kicks, he lost just three: one out and two on the beam (against Botafogo and Santos). The mistake caused him to receive boos from the fans, despite having scored the team’s first goal.

At 40 min of the 1st half – goal from inside the area by Gabi do Flamengo against América-MG

Shortly before, Gabigol had lost two goals face to face with goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli. He was eventually replaced at 23min of the second half by Everton Ribeiro. (See below the two missed goals)

At 2 min of the 2nd half – difficult defense by Matheus Cavichioli from América-MG against Flamengo

At 1 min of the 2nd half – wrong submission by Arrascaeta do Flamengo against América-MG

On leaving the field, he heard louder boos. However, part of the fans responded with applause. The attacker went straight to the bench and sat down with the other players. After the final whistle, he handed his shirt to a boy in the stands.

Best Moments: Flamengo 3 x 0 América-MG for the 14th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Gabigol had converted his last six penalty kicks for Flamengo. This Saturday, he lost when Flamengo beat América-MG 1-0.

