Flamengo X América-MG – Superesportes

  • 28
    1 time

    The performance of the carioca club grows in the last ten minutes and the red black is collecting chances to open the scoring.

  • 27
    1 time

    Gabriel’s cross at the end blocked by the American defense and Flamengo gets a corner.

  • 26
    1 time

    Rodinei kicks from outside the area with a curve and demands a defense from Matheus Cavichioli in the right corner.

  • 25
    1 time

    Andreas Pereira takes a corner from the right to the center of the area, Gustavo Henrique tests in the center of the target and Matheus Cavichioli pats the back line.

  • 24
    1 time

    Juninho is out of direct connection with the attack and delivers the ball to defender Lo Pereira.

  • 23
    1 time

    Gabriel stretches the pass looking for Pedro in the small area, but der was well positioned on the marking and cuts midway.

  • 22
    1 time

    Ayrton Lucas supports the attack, crosses from the left into the area and the visiting defense cuts through the air.

  • 21
    1 time

    Arrascaeta cobra foul from the left side into the area. Lo Pereira raises more than two markers and tests close to the target.

  • 20
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar is given a yellow card for fouling Arrascaeta.

  • 19
    1 time

    Ball possession: Flamengo 45% Amrica-MG.

  • 18
    1 time

    Arrascaeta’s cross passes Gabriel and the visiting defense partially cuts. Andreas Pereira takes the rebound and shoots the ball straight across the baseline.

  • 17
    1 time

    Flamengo misses too many passes and finds it difficult to threaten the goal defended by Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 16
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo tries to escape in a counterattack to Amrica-MG, but Thiago Maia steals the ball and plays.

  • 15
    1 time

    Joo Gomes receives the first yellow card of the match.

  • 14
    1 time

    Rodinei opens on the right wing, Arrascaeta crosses into the area, but hits the visiting defense.

  • 13
    1 time

    Gabriel receives an offside pass inside the area, doesn’t have an angle to kick and plays for Pedro, who pierces. With the ball stopped, the referee calls the offside.

  • 12
    1 time

    The defender tries to kick from the middle of the street, but shows a lack of aim. Santos watches the ball leave the baseline.

  • 11
    1 time

    Lucas Kal is fouled in midfield and is fouled.

  • 10
    1 time

    Wrong passes: Flamengo 2×3 Amrica-MG.

  • 9
    1 time

    Patric calls the table with Henrique Almeida on the right side of the attack.

  • 8
    1 time

    Pedro receives in depth in command of the attack, but kicks blocked by Avelar and the ball remains dampened for the defense of the goalkeeper of Amrica-MG.

  • 7
    1 time

    Arrascaeta delays play for Ayrton Lucas, who tries to advance on the left side.

  • 6
    1 time

    Even playing in Rio de Janeiro, Amrica-MG starts the duel on top and puts pressure on the Flamengo team.

  • 5
    1 time

    In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Corinthians 0x0 Santos.

  • 4
    1 time

    referee gives Lucas Kal a free-kick on top of Arrascaeta.

  • 3
    1 time

    After the free kick, Marlon from the left to the entrance of the area. Arrascaeta hits high.

  • two
    1 time

    Pedro puts a lot of force in passing for the infiltration of Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan doesn’t have control and the ball is left in the area for Matheus Cavichioli to defend.

  • 1
    1 time

    Amrica-MG bets on a descent on the left side with Marlon, but Flamengo’s marking contains the onslaught.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game in the Brazilian!

  • 0
    1 time

    All ready for the start of the duel at Maracan! In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo and América-MG are defined with changes in the squad in relation to the previous game. At the Rio club, the main news are goalkeeper Santos and striker Pedro, who forms the attack line with Gabriel.

  • 0
    1 time

    The two clubs are tied in the standings with 15 points. With an advantage in the goal difference criterion, Flamengo is placed 14th, followed by América-MG in 15th place.

  • 0
    1 time

    If Flamengo won only one duel in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, América-MG won once in the last eight rounds.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo x Amrica-MG ope two teams in search of better form in the season.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! Today we will follow Flamengo x Amrica-MG for the Brazilian Championship. Follow every move in the game.

