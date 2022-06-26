Flamengo X América-MG – Superesportes

28

1 time The performance of the carioca club grows in the last ten minutes and the red black is collecting chances to open the scoring.

27

1 time Gabriel’s cross at the end blocked by the American defense and Flamengo gets a corner.

26

1 time Rodinei kicks from outside the area with a curve and demands a defense from Matheus Cavichioli in the right corner.

25

1 time Andreas Pereira takes a corner from the right to the center of the area, Gustavo Henrique tests in the center of the target and Matheus Cavichioli pats the back line.

24

1 time Juninho is out of direct connection with the attack and delivers the ball to defender Lo Pereira.

23

1 time Gabriel stretches the pass looking for Pedro in the small area, but der was well positioned on the marking and cuts midway.

22

1 time Ayrton Lucas supports the attack, crosses from the left into the area and the visiting defense cuts through the air.

21

1 time Arrascaeta cobra foul from the left side into the area. Lo Pereira raises more than two markers and tests close to the target.

20

1 time Danilo Avelar is given a yellow card for fouling Arrascaeta.

19

1 time Ball possession: Flamengo 45% Amrica-MG.

18

1 time Arrascaeta’s cross passes Gabriel and the visiting defense partially cuts. Andreas Pereira takes the rebound and shoots the ball straight across the baseline.

17

1 time Flamengo misses too many passes and finds it difficult to threaten the goal defended by Matheus Cavichioli.

16

1 time Felipe Azevedo tries to escape in a counterattack to Amrica-MG, but Thiago Maia steals the ball and plays.

15

1 time Joo Gomes receives the first yellow card of the match.

14

1 time Rodinei opens on the right wing, Arrascaeta crosses into the area, but hits the visiting defense.

13

1 time Gabriel receives an offside pass inside the area, doesn’t have an angle to kick and plays for Pedro, who pierces. With the ball stopped, the referee calls the offside.

12

1 time The defender tries to kick from the middle of the street, but shows a lack of aim. Santos watches the ball leave the baseline.

11

1 time Lucas Kal is fouled in midfield and is fouled.

10

1 time Wrong passes: Flamengo 2×3 Amrica-MG.

9

1 time Patric calls the table with Henrique Almeida on the right side of the attack.

8

1 time Pedro receives in depth in command of the attack, but kicks blocked by Avelar and the ball remains dampened for the defense of the goalkeeper of Amrica-MG.

7

1 time Arrascaeta delays play for Ayrton Lucas, who tries to advance on the left side.

6

1 time Even playing in Rio de Janeiro, Amrica-MG starts the duel on top and puts pressure on the Flamengo team.

5

1 time In progress for the Brazilian Championship: Corinthians 0x0 Santos.

4

1 time referee gives Lucas Kal a free-kick on top of Arrascaeta.

3

1 time After the free kick, Marlon from the left to the entrance of the area. Arrascaeta hits high.

two

1 time Pedro puts a lot of force in passing for the infiltration of Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan doesn’t have control and the ball is left in the area for Matheus Cavichioli to defend.

1

1 time Amrica-MG bets on a descent on the left side with Marlon, but Flamengo’s marking contains the onslaught.

0

1 time Start the game in the Brazilian!

0

1 time All ready for the start of the duel at Maracan! In moments, the ball rolls for the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time Flamengo and América-MG are defined with changes in the squad in relation to the previous game. At the Rio club, the main news are goalkeeper Santos and striker Pedro, who forms the attack line with Gabriel.

0

1 time The two clubs are tied in the standings with 15 points. With an advantage in the goal difference criterion, Flamengo is placed 14th, followed by América-MG in 15th place.

0

1 time If Flamengo won only one duel in the last five rounds of the Brazilian Championship, América-MG won once in the last eight rounds.

0

1 time Flamengo x Amrica-MG ope two teams in search of better form in the season.