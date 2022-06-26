Former state-owned stock that can jump 100% is ideal for going through political turmoil – Money Times

O Bradesco BBI reorganized its preferences in the Petroleum and gas facing the challenges in the international market. The brokerage cites fears that United States may face the dreaded stagflation, along with a slowdown in China.

In addition, there is the volatility related to the presidential election here in Brazil. At the Congresspressure grows to find a way out of rising prices. fuels.

“As a result, we decided to place the shares of vibrate (VBBR3) on our list of top picks, due to a slight shift from global cyclical sectors to domestic cyclicals (protection against an American/Chinese slowdown) and also because the stock could benefit from a possible change of government”, put analysts Vicente Falanga and Jose Cataldo.

THE vibrate it’s the old one BR Distributora state-owned company created in the 1970s and privatized in 2019. The target price is BRL 34, a potential increase of 103% compared to the closing date of last Friday (24).

The runner-up in BBI’s order of preference is 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), with a target price of R$ 111, a potential increase of 227% in relation to the last closing.

According to the pair, while the company has to secure funding to acquire the Potiguar Polo amid tougher economic conditions (an important milestone), its share price has performed very poorly recently.

“Their valuation is now cheap, while we also see positive governance and operational momentum,” they say.

Finally, the Bradesco reiterated the recommendation of the shares of the Petrobras (PETR4), even with all the political turmoil surrounding the CEO change.

“Stocks remain a gamble in the presidential election, with risks heavily skewed to the upside. In our opinion, the Petrobras privatized could cause an increase of approximately 150% in the current share price, while a change in Government could imply a further 15% drop”, they calculate.

