Forza Horizon 5: the player exceeds 640Kmh with just the car settings and the game remains flawless

Raju Singh 7 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Forza Horizon 5: the player exceeds 640Kmh with just the car settings and the game remains flawless 3 Views

One player overtook 640km/h in Forza Horizon 5 just riding your car and the game didn’t break despite the very high speed. More precisely, Don Joewon Song surpassed 400 miles per hour, that is, it exceeded 643.738 km/h. For comparison, it is more than four times the speed the DeLorean needed to travel back in time in Back to the Future.

At such speed it was reasonable to expect Forza Horizon 5 to suffer a little in terms of fluidity, but as you can see in the screenshots, that’s not really the case. The Playground Games title maintains performance perfectly.

Don Joewon Song also shared his settings, so the rest of the world can also experience the thrill of zooming at this speed in Forza Horizon 5:

  • Tune Creator – III Reaper XVI
  • Tune Sharecode – 368 168 232
  • Event Lab Race (with extra speed setting) 391 577 105

Before we leave, we remind you that Forza Horizon 5 is available for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

