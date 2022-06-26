Four tips for managing the avalanche of emails on mobile – Link

Email has been known to stress some Gen Z people and others who prefer the immediacy of chat apps to a crowded inbox. But the old e-mail system still has its fans, who may prefer its slower pace – or its practicality for writing longer messages, delivering attached files and organizing documents digitally.

Many apps have shortcuts to simplify the way you deal with email, so if you tend to lose control of your inbox on your phone, here are some time-saving tips with Google Gmail and iOS Mail by Google. Apple.

Use the swipe function

Quickly archiving or deleting messages lets you take control of your inbox right away – and you can do it with your thumb, swiping right or left, thanks to the “swipe” feature in the email app. -mail. For example, you can assign an action (like “flag”) for when swiping left and choose another action (like “archive”) for when swiping right. And there is always the option to delete.

In the Gmail app for Android phones, tap the menu icon in the top left corner, select “settings” from the list, then “swipe actions for emails”. Tap the “change” option to select an action for the left and right swipe motion. The iOS version uses different terms, but the steps are similar.

To configure your swipe actions in iOS Mail, tap the “settings” icon on the iPhone home screen, select “Mail”, then “swipe options”. Choose the action you want to assign to the swipe left and swipe right functions.

Want to delete a bunch of messages at once? In Gmail, tap the icon next to each junk message in your inbox, then tap the trash can icon. In iOS Mail, tap the “edit” button first, then select the messages and tap “trash” in the lower right corner of the screen.

Filter your email

Your phone’s notification settings can notify you when a new email arrives. If you want a different way to take a peek at messages that have just arrived, you can add an email widget to your phone’s home screen.

On most phones running Android 9 or later, press an empty area of ​​the home screen until the “widgets” menu appears. Select “Gmail” or another email widget you want to use, then slide it to the location on the home screen where you want it to be.

On an iPhone running iOS 14 or later, press your finger on an empty area of ​​the Home screen (or Today screen) until the icons begin to move, then tap the + button in the upper left corner. In the widget search space, type “mail”, this will bring up the option for iOS Mail — or Gmail if you use it; be patient, because sometimes widgets are boring. Choose your option and then tap the “add widget” button on the next screen.

In iOS Mail, you can also long-press the inbox view to see more than one message and get a menu of actions to reply to, forward or flag it.

Streamline tasks

Those moments when you’re waiting for a meeting (or other appointment) are a good opportunity to manage your email. Most applications offer a variety of productivity features.

In a new Gmail message, tap the paperclip icon at the top of the screen to add an attachment, such as a photo or a file stored in your Google Drive.

Tap the three dots at the top of the screen to open the menu and add a newly received message to your Google to-do list.

Want to respect office hours and schedule a message to be sent? After writing the text, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and choose “schedule sending”.

To add an attachment in Apple’s iOS Mail app, start a new message and tap a blank area where you want to insert the file. In the toolbar that appears over the keyboard, tap the icon for the type of file you want to attach; Apple’s Mail Drop feature allows you to send an attachment of up to 5 megabytes using the iCloud service. Tap the square icon to the right of the camera icon to scan a new document and attach it to the message.

Need to annotate this file or sign a form? Tap the pen icon to write on the screen with your pen or fingertip.

Unsubscribe from email lists

One of the main causes of full inboxes can be a constant flow of messages from email lists of organizations and business establishments. If you decide that you no longer wish to continue reading (or deleting) these missives, swipe your screen until you reach the bottom of the message and look for a link to unsubscribe or change your email preferences. Most real companies offer these options.

The iOS Mail app often displays an “unsubscribe” button at the top of a message sent to mailing lists. Tap the button and confirm your intention to unsubscribe — and make your inbox a little more manageable. / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA