“From heaven to hell”; Dorival evaluates Gabigol’s situation and says that striker is going through a moment of instability

Gabigol is not living his best days with Flamengo, the player is the top scorer in the squad, but he has still been criticized. He was even booed after missing some important chances, including a penalty for Rubro-Negro in the duel against América-MG. Despite having scored a goal in the 3×0 over Clube de Minas, last Saturday (25), the player ended up being substituted after some failures. Regarding the fans’ reaction, Dorival stated that he respects the opinion of the Nation: “The position of the fans is sovereign and must always be respected, by all of us”.

The coach also highlighted the importance of the striker for Flamengo, but considered that the ace may be experiencing a moment of instability in his career. “Gabriel is a very important player for Flamengo. A player who has been responding for years, a player the fans trust. He may even be going through a moment of instability, but Gabriel, I’ve known him since 2015 more deeply, because we were together. I had followed him for some time, working for Santos. I know your ability, your definition. Gabriel is the type of player that the ball looks for inside the area”, defended Dorival.

In addition, the Flamengo coach also considered that experiencing moments of oscillation is normal, and once again defended the red-black striker. “At times, at times, maybe he has an oscillation, which is normal, natural with any professional. From heaven to hell in football is just a foot away”, he pondered.

It is worth noting that despite the boos of some fans when the player was substituted, others chose to applaud the striker who once again sought to respond to criticism in a good-natured tone. “Incredible, 1-0, my goal, I haven’t missed a penalty for 30 kicks and I’m booed (laughs). I joked with them there, I said ‘now I completed the album, the 20 fans in Brazil booed me’ (laughs) “, said Gabigol who still completed once again comparing his relationship with the fans with a marriage: “Fight, but sleep together (laughs)”, declared the striker.