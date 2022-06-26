Frozen mammoth baby found in Canada

Abhishek Pratap 2 days ago News Comments Off on Frozen mammoth baby found in Canada 2 Views

frozen mammoth baby

Credit, Yukon government

photo caption,

The specimen is the best-preserved find to date in North America, experts say

A baby woolly mammoth was found frozen in the permafrost of northwestern Canada.

It is the first such discovery in North America.

The ice age mummified mammoth is believed to be over 30,000 years old.

It was found by prospectors in the Klondike region of Yukon on Tuesday (21/6).

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Justice converts into preventive arrest of suspect of killing elderly couple with stab wounds: ‘A bit extremely cruel’, cites judge | Rio de Janeiro

The Justice of the River converted into preventive the arrest of Cristiano Lacerda, the main …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved