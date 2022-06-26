FUP calls for protest against the nomination of a new president to Petrobras

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) called for a protest for Monday (27), at 10 am, against the nomination of Caio Paes de Andrade to the presidency of Petrobras.

The act will take place at the door of the Senado Building, the current state-owned building. On the same day, Petrobras’ Board of Directors must vote to confirm or not Paes de Andrade in office. He received the approval of the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) and the tendency is for him to take charge of the company.

The oil workers argue that Paes de Andrade does not meet the requirements, required by the State-owned Companies Law and accepted by Petrobras’ governance, to head the company.

He has a degree in Social Communication with a postgraduate degree in administration and, according to FUP, he has no executive experience or academic background related to the oil and gas sector.

Even so, Paes de Andrade was endorsed by Celeg, which recommended approving him in the position amid strong pressure from the federal government. Current secretary for the reduction of bureaucracy at the Ministry of Economy, he was appointed by the Union at the beginning of the month, but he faced resistance from some advisers of the state-owned company.

Criticism of Bolsonaro

In a note, the FUP states that “Bolsonaro makes a new change in the presidency of Petrobras for the third time this year alone, in a desperate act to pretend he is trying to lower fuel prices”.

According to the oil workers, changing the president of Petrobras without changing the price policy is a “smoke screen and electoral media juggling”.

“A real debate is needed on the formation of fuel prices, investment in refineries, reversal of privatizations and new contract notices for oil tankers to increase national production and achieve self-sufficiency in fossil fuels”, the FUP continues in a note.

After the resignation of the former president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, who also had a seat on the Board of Directors, ten directors are ready to decide on the appointment of Paes de Andrade this Monday: five are appointed by the Union, four were elected by minority shareholders and one was nominated by state-owned employees.

The government, therefore, will need at least one vote in addition to its nominees to confirm the current Secretary of Debureaucratization in charge of Petrobras.