Gabriel Medina Injures Ligament, Says Goodbye to Title Chance in 2022

Gabriel Medina performed magnetic resonance imaging on both knees, today, in Rio, after getting injured yesterday, during the Saquarema stage of the World Surfing Circuit. The examination found the injury “from grade 2 to 3 of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee”, according to the athlete’s press office.

The Brazilian will be re-evaluated by doctors in two weeks, but it is already confirmed that he will miss the South African stage in July. Thus, as he will not compete in J-Bay, Medina has no more chances of winning the fourth surfing world championship in 2022.

He will have 14,560 points in the world ranking with the participation in Brazil. Even if I return to Tahiti in August, the last stage before the big decision, and be champion, it will reach a maximum of 24,560. This will not be enough to qualify for the finals, in Trestles (USA), as the fifth-placed championship, Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi, already has 28,110 points. Only the top five qualify for the finals.

The Brazilian was injured while attempting an aerial shot on the second day of his participation at Itaúna beach, when he was eliminated. The three-time world champion remained at sea after feeling pain, but lost in the repechage against Australian Callum Robson and kept the taboo of never having won a stage in Brazil. After the defeat, the three-time world champion received medical care while still on the beach.

The early elimination in Saquarema is a big frustration in Medina’s season, who gave up the first half of the year to take care of his physical and mental health. Saquarema was only his third stage since his return. Previously, he was ranked 3rd in Indonesia and El Salvador.

The World Surfing Tour is led by Brazilian Filipe Toledo. Brazil also has Italo Ferreira among the top five, who would compete in the final today.

See the statement from the Medina team

Gabriel Medina hit his knee on the board while competing on the second day of his participation in the Rio Pro, the Brazilian stage of the World Tour, in Saquarema. While surfing, the athlete injured his left knee.

This Saturday afternoon, the 25th, Medina underwent magnetic resonance imaging on both knees, and a grade 2 to 3 injury of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee was diagnosed. Medina will return for medical evaluation in two weeks for a more accurate prognosis. In this scenario, Gabriel Medina will be out of the JBay stage, in South Africa.