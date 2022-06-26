gasoline and diesel ‘explode’ with high prices

Yadunandan Singh 5 hours ago Business Comments Off on gasoline and diesel ‘explode’ with high prices 7 Views

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) brought in its new survey discouraging data regarding increases in oil prices fuels. In case of diesel, there was an increase for the third consecutive week. THE Gasolineeven after the pullback of the last survey, it also rose again in price.

Read more: New readjustment: will the ICMS ceiling on fuels have an effect on pumps?

Agency reports show that the average price of diesel rose from R$ 6,906 to R$ 7,568, considered the highest ever verified in surveys carried out by the regulatory body. This week’s high compared to the previous week is 9.58%.

There was also a record level for gasoline, which reached 2.18%. At the pumps, the average value of fuel increased from R$7.23 to R$7,390.

Reflection on increases

This rise in prices at gas stations across the country, and the consequent impact on drivers’ pockets, is a reflection of a fuel readjustment announced by the Petrobras last week.

Since June 18, gasoline has risen from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter at refineries (increase of 5.18%), while diesel has gone from R$4.91 to R$5, 61 (adjustment of 14.25%).

Despite the latest changes, according to Abicom, made up of importers, fuel prices in Brazil remain lagged. In this case, the difference, in the case of gasoline, may be R$ 0.34 or 8% per liter, while for diesel it may be R$ 0.61 or 10% per liter.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

IPCA accelerates again and shows widespread inflation in June – 06/24/2022 – News

Daniela Amorim, Cicero Cotrim and Guilherme Bianchini State Agency Rio and São Paulo – Brazilian …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved