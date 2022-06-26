gasoline and diesel ‘explode’ with high prices

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) brought in its new survey discouraging data regarding increases in oil prices fuels. In case of diesel, there was an increase for the third consecutive week. THE Gasolineeven after the pullback of the last survey, it also rose again in price.

Agency reports show that the average price of diesel rose from R$ 6,906 to R$ 7,568, considered the highest ever verified in surveys carried out by the regulatory body. This week’s high compared to the previous week is 9.58%.

There was also a record level for gasoline, which reached 2.18%. At the pumps, the average value of fuel increased from R$7.23 to R$7,390.

Reflection on increases

This rise in prices at gas stations across the country, and the consequent impact on drivers’ pockets, is a reflection of a fuel readjustment announced by the Petrobras last week.

Since June 18, gasoline has risen from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter at refineries (increase of 5.18%), while diesel has gone from R$4.91 to R$5, 61 (adjustment of 14.25%).

Despite the latest changes, according to Abicom, made up of importers, fuel prices in Brazil remain lagged. In this case, the difference, in the case of gasoline, may be R$ 0.34 or 8% per liter, while for diesel it may be R$ 0.61 or 10% per liter.