Gasoline and diesel prices without taxes: what are the values?

Check how the prices of gasoline and diesel are, if the ICMS is zeroed in the states as proposed by the federal government.

Recently, the Federal Senate approved the Bill (PL) that sets the ICMS (Commodity and Services Tax) spending ceiling on fuel, transport, energy and telecommunications services. The federal government plans, later this year, to zero federal and state taxes on gasoline and diesel.

If the proposal is approved, the price of a liter of diesel could fall by R$0.82 and that of gasoline by R$2.44. In this situation, there would be no possibility of increasing the profit margin for distributors.

Tax-free petrol and diesel prices

If the project is successful, price reductions would reach 33% and 11.9%. The probable average price of gasoline would go from R$7.21 to R$4.77, while that of diesel would go from R$7.01 to R$6.19. The measure would only be valid until the end of this year, until the new adjustments by Petrobras.

However, it should be noted that fuel prices already show a lag of 18% when compared to the international market.

Calculation of the price of gasoline and diesel in Brazil

Petrobras is responsible for 38.9% of the composition of the price of gasoline and 63.2% in the case of the price of diesel. The remaining composition depends on state and federal taxes, costs related to anhydrous ethanol and biodiesel, in addition to expenses in the stages of distribution and resale.

Composition of gasoline price

Check below how much each component influences the final price of gasoline.

Petrobras BRL 2.84 39.3% anhydrous ethanol BRL 0.95 13.1% Distribution and resale BRL 1 13.8% State tax BRL 1.75 24.2% federal tax BRL 0.69 9.6% Total BRL 7.23 100% Source: Petrobras

Diesel price breakdown

See below how the final price of diesel is formed.

Petrobras BRL 4.52 64.3% Biodiesel BRL 0.73 10.4% Distribution and resale BRL 0.94 13.4% State tax BRL 0.84 11.9% federal tax – – Total BRL 7.03 100% Source: Petrobras

The above calculations are performed by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) based on the national average, in the period from 06/12 to 06/18.

The ICMS rate varies by state, which can further increase fuel prices. In Rio de Janeiro, for example, the ICMS on gasoline is 34%, while in Maranhão it is 31%.

