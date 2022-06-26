GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 vs Radeon RX 6500 XT: Does AMD or Nvidia have the best cheap card?

We test the input models to see which one is performing better

The entry-level market has been in debt for a long time, currently still populated either by old models, as is the case with the GeForce GTX 1650, or with cards that suffer from serious restrictions on specifications and resources, as is the case with the Radeon RX 6500 XT . In today’s article we are going to compare these two options, which cost in the range of BRL 1,200 to BRL 1,500. What will be the best choice for those who are behind an entrance sign?

Technical comparisons

Below comparison tables with the RX 6500XT and the GTX 1650 GDDR6 used in the test:

Comparative

prices

GPU Specifications

Memories Specifications

General features

design

Resources

extras

battle video

System used

Our graphics card testing platform is based on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor. Several other high-performance components accompany this system, such as NVMe SSDs and 32GB of RAM clocked at 3200MHz (CL16). Below, some pictures of the card installed in our test bench for video cards:

{image}{image}{image}{image}

Before the tests, details of the machine, operating system, drivers and software/games used in the tests:

OUR TESTING MACHINE, APPS AND GAMES HAVE BEEN UPDATED IN MAY 2021

Machine used in the tests:

– AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor

– GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Xtreme motherboard

– HyperX Predator RGB 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz CL16 memory kit

– Kingston KC2500 250GB + 2TB SSD

– CM MasterLiquid ML360 V2 RGB cooling system

– CM v1300W Platinum power supply

– Custom CM MasterFrame 700 Cabinet

Operating System and Drivers:

– Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit

– AMD Adrenlin 22.1.1

Applications/Games:

– Adobe Premiere CC 2021 (GPU rendering)

– Blender (GPU rendering)

– SPECviewpeft 13 (Solid Works/Maya, GPU rendering)

– 3DMark (Fire Strike Ultra // Port Royal)

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (DX12)

– Forza Horizon 4 (DX12)

– Grand Theft Auto 5 (DX11)

– Rainbow Six Siege (Vulkan)

– Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan)

– Flight Simulator 2020 (DX11)

apps

With the increase in applications that take advantage of the processing power of GPUs, we have updated our battery of tests with some of the most important software on the market.

Adobe Premiere CC 2021

Adobe Premiere is a world reference when it comes to video editing software, and in its latest versions it has also taken advantage of GPUs to help speed up rendering. Below, the behavior of the compared boards:

blender

Another nice test to see how the graphics card behaves in helping with the image and video rendering process. Blender stands out for being open to use and also up-to-date with the latest technologies on the market.

SPECviewperf 13

The professional application test suite is comprised of a comprehensive battery of hardware-intensive scenarios to render various uses ranging from architecture, mining, and medicine. We ran two tests, one focused on performance in Maya and the other in SolidWorks.

3DMark

And if we talk about benchmarks, we couldn’t leave out one of the most iconic tests in the world, especially for video card performance, 3DMark.

We ran the latest version of the application from UL Benchmark (which purchased Futuremark), with all tests assuming the profile’s default configuration, with no changes. Below are the results:

Tests in games

Now let’s get to what really matters: the performance tests on some of the main games on the market.

To help you understand the following graphics: above 60fps is ideal for monitors that operate at this frequency. The closer to 30fps, the worse the fluidity becomes and, below 30, the game starts to become “unplayable”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Open world game has wide scenarios and a benchmark with a good amount of characters and structures, making it a challenge for both the processor and the video card. The game uses the Ubisoft Anvil engine, an evolution of the AnvilNext 2.0 present in the series since Assassin’s Creed Unity. The version used in Valhalla on PC is based on the DirectX 12 API.

Forza Horizon 4

The Playground Games game uses its own graphics engine and, as exclusive to Microsoft systems, it is fully developed for DirectX 12. This game stands out for its excellent graphics and the ability to deliver a good level of performance on multiple hardware, including some more limited.

Grand Theft Auto V

The game is already a classic and after years it still stands firm as one of the most played games. Based on DirectX 11, it also brings a sense of older graphics engines based on the still popular Microsoft API. It’s a very demanding test on the processor, and faster memories also have very noticeable impacts. For modern graphics cards, it’s no longer a big challenge.

Rainbow Six Siege

The Ubisoft game’s highlights are the use of the low-level Vulkan API in its latest implementation. This Esport demands high frame rates to be played satisfactorily, and is often one of the most efficient games in achieving this performance across multiple components.

Red Dead Redemption 2

RockStar game, with beautiful graphics is a good reference to measure the behavior of video cards. Our test considers the game running on the Vulkan API, which behaves very well on both AMD and NVIDIA cards.

Flight Simulator 2020

Microsoft’s new flight simulator arrived with immense hype and soon became a reference when it comes to high quality graphics, with incredible scenarios verging on reality at various times, ideal for seeing the behavior of video cards. Despite being a recent game from Microsoft, the API used is still DX11.

live gameplay

Conclusion

Time has done very well for the Radeon RX 6500 XT. New driver updates made the card noticeably more stable in multiple games. It still has some bad results, as it did in our article with Deathloop, but if the game doesn’t require a lot of VRAM, it has generally fared much better than the initial bad impression we had with it.

The RX 6500 XT has performance clearance over the GTX 1650

And that puts the AMD card has a clear performance advantage when compared to the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6. Throughout our gameplay and also in synthetic tests, it is evident that the latest RX 6500 XT performs better in all games, generally by a good margin. The lower cost also makes Radeon comfortable in contention, delivering more FPS for less price.

But unfortunately AMD has taken a heavy toll on this card, and even with noticeably more consistent performance, it does have some limitations that are important for consumers to keep an eye out for, as they may be relevant to them. the first is limitation in video outputs, with only two, which may be enough for most, but becomes a serious problem for those who need more. The other has more potential to annoy: the lack of hardware to speed up video recording.

Only the GTX 1650 has hardware for recording and streaming gameplay

The RX 6500 XT does not have specialized video encoding hardware. That is, if you want to record and broadcast your gameplay, it will consume processor resources, something that has a very negative impact on system performance. The GeForce GTX 1650 features NVENC, which makes the system performance impact minimal for recording gameplay and makes it more attractive if you want to record your gameplay or stream your gameplay.

But maybe you’ve noticed that throughout the article we put two other models: the GeForce GTX 1660 Super and Ti. These cards reappeared in the market recently, and costing relatively little more, they bring both superior performance and offer hardware for recording and streaming gameplay, in addition to bringing more video memory, since 4GB has been complicated for Full HD in some games. If additional expense is possible, we recommend these more robust models, otherwise, I hope this article has taken the guesswork out of who is between buying a GeForce GTX 1650 and a Radeon RX 6500 XT.