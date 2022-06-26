Gilberto Gil, 80 has almost 800 songs recorded, says Ecad

One of the greatest composers, singers and guitarists in the country celebrates his 80th birthday today: Gilberto Passos Gil Moreira.

Gil has, at the time of publication of this text, currently 784 songs in the Ecad (Central Copyright Collection Office) databases. His songs have been recorded 2,529 times.

Love is like a dragon…

In order not to let this event go unnoticed, Ecad also made a survey of its most played songs in the last 10 years.

The champion is “Vamos fuga (give me your love)”, followed by “Aquele abrazo”.

Another curious fact that a survey showed that 18 of the songs by this Bahian from Salvador have the word “amor” in the title. It is the one that appears the most. Film came in second, with 13. “Dia”, “samba” and “sol” appeared in eight titles.

Among his most recorded songs are “Lamento sertanejo”, “Aquele abrazo”, “Palco”, “Expresso 2222” and “Vamos fuga (Give me Your Love)”.

Gil’s most played songs in the last 10 years

1 – Let’s Escape (give me your love) – Gilberto Gil / Liminha

2 – That Hug – Gilberto Gil

3 – The Novelty – João Barone / Herbert Vianna / Gilberto Gil / Bi Ribeiro

4 – Don’t Cry Anymore – Vincent Ford / Gilberto Gil

5 – Stage – Gilberto Gil

6 – Every Bahia Girl – Gilberto Gil

7 – Lamento Sertanejo – Gilberto Gil / Dominguinhos

8 – Peace – Joao Donato / Gilberto Gil

9 – Walk with Faith – Gilberto Gil

10 – Dragon – Gilberto Gil

Top 10 Gil songs recorded by other artists

1 – Lamento Sertanejo – Gilberto Gil / Dominguinhos

2 – That Hug – Gilberto Gil

3 – Stage – Gilberto Gil

4 – Express 2222 – Gilberto Gil

5 – Let’s Escape (give me your love) – Gilberto Gil / Liminha

6 – If I Want to Talk to God – Gilberto Gil

7 – Every Bahia Girl – Gilberto Gil

8 – Sunday in the Park – Gilberto Gil

9 – Walk with Faith – Gilberto Gil

10 – Banana tree – Joao Donato / Gilberto Gil

