Globo goes into mourning, actors of ‘Malhação’ die and soap opera ends

Part of the cast of “Malhação” has already died and the soap opera was taken off the air

“Workout” made history on Brazilian television, this is because the plot shown in the late afternoon and early evening, always focused on revealing great names in acting. Currently, several stars that are shining on the small screens, have already passed through the collegiate plot, however, some names that were present in the serial died a few years ago in a devastating way.

After the deaths were confirmed, TV Globo went into mourning and years later “Malhação” was canceled by the channel. After spending 27 years on the air, Globo decided to end production and invest in other projects at the time. Below, check out some actors from the teen soap that has already left us:

CITY MILAN

Cidinha Milan participated in the 13th season of “Malhação” between 2006 and 2007, the actress played Rosa in the plot. In addition to this success, Cidinha Milan participated in Pecado Capital, a hit by TV Globo. The actress died in 2018 at the age of 70.

NAIR BELLO

Unquestionable success of humor, Nair Bello was present in “Malhação” and participated in the first edition of the soap opera, shown in 1996. In the plot she acted as Olga Pratta and later was in other projects of the network. The actress died in 2007 at the age of 75.

LUIS GUSTAVO

The most recent loss to Globo’s “Malhação” universe was actor Luís Gustavo, acclaimed by the Brazilian media. Luis Gustavo played Heitor Laroche, it was his penultimate work before he died in 2021, aged 87. Luís has already made soap operas acclaimed by the public such as Sai de Baixo, TITITI.

RENATA FRONZI

Veteran actress Renata Fronzi was another big name who was in “Malhação”, but has since passed away. The artist participated in the second season of Malhação, on Globo, the actress also participated in the summer season in 1997. Being one of the precursors of television in Brazil, Renata died at the age of 82, in 2008.