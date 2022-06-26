Gloria Pires confirms outcome with husband Orlando Morais, after 30 years

Gloria Pires decided to speak openly about her marriage to Orlando Morais

Gloria Pires, without a doubt, is one of the great actresses of our Brazil. In addition to attracting attention because of her work, the famous attracts the spotlight because of her personal life. In terms of relationships, for example, the beauty can be proud of her marriage to Orlando Morais.

The two have been together for over 30 years and do not hide from anyone how happy they are. During an interview with Quem magazine, Gloria Pires even talked about the secret to a lasting relationship: “There is no formula. First thing, the two people have the same interests”.

“Although it is very important for each one to have their individuality, because we are talking about a relationship. And she needs both people, and people aren’t perfect. When I fall, the other helps, gives me a hand,” she said. In addition, Gloria Pires assumed that not everything was easy in the relationship.

“If I were to sum up my marriage — that next year it will be 30 years old with a lot of struggle, ups and downs and questions — it’s that we were always available for each other and for this relationship that we believe in. Because I see myself better with him, and he sees myself better with me,” she said.

“Although everyone has their own life, their career, their way of seeing life, it is important and healthy not to get lost. And build something common to both. It’s not a recipe,” said Glória Pires. Vale remembers that recently they went through a very troubled moment in their marriage.

SERIOUS ILLNESS

The singer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was in a very delicate condition. At the time, he had the unconditional support of Glória Pires, who was by her husband’s side: “It is only by going through this that we have the dimension of what this disease can be. (…) Certainly, our relationship has strengthened further”.