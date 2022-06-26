God and the devil in the land of the captain’s shepherds – 06/25/2022

When Pastor Milton Ribeiro said to his daughter, resigned, “God will take care”, according to dialogues captured in a legal clip, I did not suspect that, although He is everywhere, the devil still controls the imponderable and some sectors of the Federal Police. “The president called me, he has a feeling…”, the pastor told his daughter. Foreshadowing is sensing in advance the occurrence of a future event. What foresight would Bolsonaro have had? “They might want to reach you through me… It’s just that I’ve been sending him verses, right?” The pastor’s daughter, angelic voice, was surprised: “Ahhhh… Does he want you to stop texting?”

The girl sounded as if she was already aware of the content of the “verses” that her father poured into Bolsonaro’s WhatsApp. Milton didn’t need to explain what the hell those biblical verses were. He just cut off his daughter: “No! It’s not that…” The problem wasn’t in sending excerpts from the brand-new Testament that inspires the former minister’s relationship with the former boss. The point was that Bolsonaro sensed that the sacrosanct relationship was about to be revealed: “He Do you think they’re going to do a search and seizure… At home… You know?”

For some mysterious reason, Milton Ribeiro’s daughter felt the need to give a warning: “I’m calling you from a regular cell phone, see, Dad?” It was as if the girl, infected by Bolsonaro’s premonitions, intuited that the police might be listening. The father, also infected by the premonition virus, quickly understood his daughter’s fears: “Oh yeah? Ah, so… We’ll talk later, okay?”

Alligator is not trunk

It was at this point that the pastor clung to faith like a castaway who grabs the alligator imagining it’s a log. “God will take care of it,” he declared, before changing the course of the prose. It was June 9 when Bolsonaro fired the phone call that Milton Ribeiro was reporting to his daughter. The president was in the United States. He participated, at the invitation of Joe Biden, in the Summit of the Americas. The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, was part of the presidential entourage.

Tinhoso was in charge. With his premonitory instincts sharpened by the company of the head of the Justice Department, the hierarchical superior of the Federal Police, Bolsonaro was taken by assault (oops!) by an irrepressible desire to talk to Pastor Milton. repeating: Bolsonaro had just held a travel transoceanic. His schedule included a meeting with Biden, the president of the most powerful nation on the planet. But the captain decided to waste a bit of his time to warn the former minister that he should prepare for the police visit. Thirteen days later, the president’s omen would materialize on the door of the former Minister of Education’s apartment, in the city of Santos.

The Federal Police boys showed Milton Ribeiro two court orders. One for search and seizure, one for arrest. After raiding drawers and cupboards, federal agents arrested the former minister. The arrest was relaxed the next day. Something essential was lost in a police operation: the surprise factor. “Deep down, he didn’t want to believe it, but he knew,” said Myrian Ribeiro, the pastor’s wife, in another dialogue captured by PF wiretaps. “To have rumors from above, the thing… It’s because the deal was already right.”

“Criminal Organization”

Other members of the group that the PF classified as a “criminal organization” were subjected, in other squares, to the same liturgical ritual. For example, pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, MEC money brokers with city halls, went out of their way. Milton, Gilmar and Arilton are finished examples of a genetic mutation of the specimen called “pastor bolsonarista”.

Milton is pastor of the Presbyterian Church. He has the admiration of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. He ascended to the MEC by appointment of the “terribly evangelical” minister of the Supreme, André Mendonça, another Presbyterian pastor. Gilmar approached Bolsonaro as president of the National Convention of Churches and Ministers of the Assemblies of God in Brazil and head of the Instituto Teológico Cristo para Todos. Arilton’s credential was as a political affairs adviser to the National Convention of Churches.

Suppose the three were devoted servants of God. It’s the best thing you can do for them. When did the mutation from shepherds to targets of police raids take place? UnfortunatelyO The phenomenon of moral involution is immune to answers with scientific precision. Power and money, of course, count. But how to identify the exact moment when the doors of temptation opened?

Bolsonaro’s “Special Request”

For the purposes of the ongoing investigation, things went awry when the conversion to Bolsonarism and the cult of the “myth” turned the heads of pastors and the doorknobs of the offices in the Planalto and Esplanada. The PF wiretaps were preceded by a recording in which the tongue of Milton Ribeiro, in a diabolically heavenly movement, admitted that the MEC’s coffers were unlocked for the pastors thanks to “a special request” from Bolsonaro. To the president’s disquiet, the former minister’s tongue proved to be a poisonous producer of verbal incontinence.

First, it, the language, put Bolsonaro in the position of patron of money traffickers for the construction and equipping of daycare centers and schools. Now, the tongue showed itself to the PF clamps. Investigators found that the “criminal organization” had telephone lines unknown to the police. But the language betrayed the owner in conversations with “normal cell phones”.

in the first hour After the scandal three months ago, Bolsonaro said he would take his cock to the fire for Milton Ribeiro. He did not realize the high combustion content of peroba oil. Throwing fuel on the fire, upset mayors told that MEC pastors charged a pixuleco ranging from R$15,000 to R$40,000 to grant access to the billionaire coffers of the National Fund for Development and Education, the FNDE.

gold and bibles

In one of the ailments, Brother Arilton begged that the bribe be paid in gold, In another, he asked to be bought a thousand overpriced Bibles. At a time when he was still receiving the benefit of the doubt, the then Minister Milton Ribeiro justified himself by claiming that he had already forwarded the complaints to the Comptroller General of the Union. Truth. The devil is, Milton hasn’t taken the pastors off his agenda. And the funds from the FNDE, conveniently managed by the centrão, continued to go through the thief.

Initially, the investigation into the MEC scandal began to be processed by the Federal Supreme Court. But Bolsonaro, with charred cheeks, found himself compelled to encourage Milton Ribeiro’s resignation. Without a mandate, the pastor became raw material for the first instance. Bolsonaro’s involvement would keep the case in the Supreme Court. However, the shielding department of the Attorney General’s Office maintained that there was nothing to investigate in relation to Bolsonaro. The case then descended to the first degree. Gave what you’re giving.

Bolsonaro now says he only takes the fire for Milton with his hand, not his face. It takes time to realize that the self-combustion process has entered. It boasts of the independence of its Federal Police. He is denied by the delegate who takes care of the MEC case. “There was interference,” Bruno Calandrini wrote in a letter to colleagues. According to the delegate, the former minister “was treated with honors that do not exist in the law”. He lamented the loss of “investigative autonomy to conduct the investigation with independence and institutional security.”

Den of Perversion

At the request of the Public Ministry, the case went up again to the Supreme Court, now driven by the suspicion that Bolsonaro’s “hunch” is a euphemism for another crime: obstruction of justice. The silence of the bass drums in the center indicates that the pastors are not alone. The MEC scandal, just the latest in a series, exposes other characters.

The “bolsonarista shepherd” specimen, in symbiosis with an allied fauna that —managed since the arrival of the caravels— does not require mutations, makes the government “without any case of corruption” a den of perversion. Under Bolsonaro, there are no innocents. There are only suspects, investigated, denounced and accomplices. The FNDE, the safe from which the funds trafficked by the pastors came from, is under the republican care of representatives of Ciro Nogueira and Valdemar Costa Neto.

Corruption has become part of the president’s “anti-systemic” system. Bolsonarism is silly. Before, he fought to get Bolsonaro out of trouble, pushing Milton Ribeiro and Cia. for the first instance. Now, he questions the legitimacy of the inquiry that installed wiretaps in the pastors’ language.

“I will destroy everyone”

With the experience of someone who killed the evidence of his crack in the higher courts, Flávio Bolsonaro growled on social media: “So there was a recording of the former minister saying that ‘he’ thought he could have search and seizure? If ‘he’ was Bolsonaro, because the judge and the prosecutor of the Federal Public Ministry did not refer the case to the Federal Supreme Court instead of arresting the former minister. It smells of ‘slutty’, in addition to crime, of course”. The eldest son seems to carry his father’s talent for premonition in his DNA.

In the first year of government, in a crisis in which the then head of the Civil House Onyx Lorenzoni took to the frying pan, Bolsonaro said he saw his ministers as fuses. They exist as protective devices. They burn to prevent the president and system from short-circuiting. The problem with a crisis-manufacturing president is the amount of bare wires that get in the way.

On the day that the MEC’s ​​”criminal organization” went to jail, Pastor Arilton Moura called an advisor. Overheard by the PF, he sounded like this: “I need you to call my wife… Because if there’s any problem with my little girl, I’ll destroy everyone!”

All genuine Christians should pray that Brother Arilton will carry out his Revelation plan to the end. At this point, a new operation stifles, with the condescension of the Supreme Court, would authorize taxpayers up to date with the tax authorities to echo Flávio Bolsonaro: “It smells like ‘slutty’.”