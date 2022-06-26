Growing sunspot is now nearly triple the size of Earth

As reported by Digital Look earlier in the week, a sunspot named AR 3038 doubled in size between Sunday (19) and Monday (20) night. According to information from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), it has been maintaining this growing pace and is currently almost triple the size of Earth, where it is headed.

Image taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which is monitoring sunspot AR 3038. Experts have noted that its size doubles every 24 hours. It is now nearly three times the size of Earth. Image: SDO/HMI/NASA

“The sunspot is doubling in size every day and is more than 2.5 times the size of Earth,” C. Alex Young, associate director of the Heliophysical Science Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, told the paper. USA Today.

Images captured by the agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory show how the region has been evolving. spaceweather.com last Tuesday (21).

According to the internationally established classification, solar flares M are the second strongest type, within a scale distributed between categories A, B, C, M and X (from the weakest to the most powerful of them).

However, fortunately, the predictions did not come true. Young said the spot is producing small solar flares but “doesn’t have the complexity for the biggest flares”. According to him, there is a 30% chance that the sunspot will produce medium-sized flares and a 10% chance that it will create more powerful storms.

According to W. Dean Pesnell, a scientist at the Solar Dynamics Observatory, sunspot AR 3038 is an active region of “modest size” that “has not grown abnormally fast” and is still somewhat small. “It’s exactly the kind of active region that we expect at this point in the solar cycle,” he said.

Andrés Muñoz-Jaramillo, chief scientist at the SouthWest Research Institute, based in San Antonio, Texas, said there was nothing for people on Earth to worry about. “I want to emphasize that there is no need to panic. It happens all the time, and we are prepared and doing everything we can to predict and mitigate its effects.”

Rob Steenburgh, interim leader of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), revealed that for now, sunspot AR 3038 has caused grade C flares, not grade M as expected.

However, he emphasizes that this is not ruled out yet. “While there have been no M or X flags from this area, there is potential for more intense flags in the next week.”

An M9 beacon, the most violent of the M-class, has the potential to cause a radio blackout lasting up to 10 minutes in areas hit by coronal mass ejection (CME) on Earth.

Furthermore, if they come into direct contact with the Earth’s magnetic sphere, the charged particles of radiation released by these explosions, which are launched at the incredible speed of 1.6 million km/h, can also interfere with the GPS signal, impacting systems. of communication and navigation. “Particles from a CME can also collide with crucial electronics aboard a satellite and disrupt its systems,” NASA warns in a statement.

Another possible consequence of the collision of the coronal mass ejected by the Sun with atoms in the upper part of the Earth’s atmosphere is the formation of colorful light shows known as aurora. When they happen in the northern hemisphere, they are called the aurora borealis. In the southern hemisphere, they are the aurora australis.

Normally, after a solar storm, it takes a few days for particles to reach Earth when directed towards our planet.

