Growth stocks rise and commodities fall in the week, but it’s too early to talk about a change in the market

In a new week of declines for the Ibovespa, the fourth in a row, with fears about a global recession gathering strength, growth stocks, which have suffered from strong selling pressure during the year, registered gains, although they closed the session lower. this Friday (24th).

This was the case of Locaweb (LWSA3), Méliuz (CASH3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3), Petz (PETZ3) and Americanas (AMER3), which had positive performances in the week, albeit at the expense of a lot of volatility. LWSA3 was up 11.86%, MGLU3 was up 3.78%, VIIA3 up 2.71%, PETZ3 up 2.67% and AMER3 up 1.48%.

On the other hand, among the biggest drops of the Ibovespa in the week, there were several commodities, such as the common shares of SLC Agrícola (SLCE3), with minus 14.81%, those of CSN Mineração (CMIN3), with minus 8.41 % and those of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), down 6.97% – all in the commodities sector. Vale (VALE3), in turn, fell by 3.60%.

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech to the US Senate and speeches by other leaders, fears grew that monetary tightening could lead the US economy into recession. In the wake of the negative tone from the US, inflation data from the United Kingdom and the European Union reinforce the increase in tone on interest rates by the European central banks.

The synchronized rate hike should intensify the global slowdown, with negative implications for the prices of the main commodities. But there are downward implications for interest rates with longer maturities, which has even spurred growth stocks year-to-date, particularly abroad, as US bond yields tumbled, while commodity assets slumped. fall in the period.

However, for Alexandre Andreazzi, a partner at Alta Vista Investimentos, it is still too early to know whether the slight recovery registered this week for growth stocks is a trend.

For the specialist, as much as the expectation of many is that the last interest rate hike made by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will be at the next meeting, taking the Selic to 13.75% per year, it is necessary to pay attention to the data. of inflation, still resilient. This was the case of the June IPCA-15, presented this Friday and which came in slightly higher than expected, showing a still widespread increase in prices, which also boosted interest rates this Friday. The Central Bank, by the way, gave several signs during the week that, even if it stops raising interest rates, they will remain at high levels for a good period of time amid the persistence of inflation.

Added to these indications, despite the drop in Treasuries, fears about local fiscal policy, with the government announcing new spending to contain the effects of high inflation, led the local yield curve to rise in the week, with a stress session this Friday. on Monday, points out Nova Futura Investimentos.

Furthermore, “an issue that is important to be aware of, even if it is here at the end of the cycle of high interest rates, is that, if there is a recession abroad, there is no way not to spill over into Brazil”, he evaluates.

In terms of commodities, despite this Friday’s high, the week was down 11% for iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange, also reflecting fears about the slowdown in the Chinese economy, while oil registered its second week. followed by a fall, deepening the low of more than 7% recorded last week. On the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), a barrel of WTI for August rose 3.21% to $107.62 in the session, but accumulated a weekly loss of 0.34%. Brent rose 2.80% to $109.10 this Friday, but fell 3.55% for the week.

For Andreazzi, commodities have already been pricing in a few weeks for a greater chance of a recession in the US, but the big question is whether the recession will be mild or deeper.

Historically, he points out, the American stock market tends to correct in the range of 30% in this recession scenario, with the S&P500 coming very close to a 25% drop.

“But it’s hard to know if it’s time to buy commodity stocks, precisely because of uncertainty about the impact of the recession. The ideal is to buy it little by little. we saw papers [de commodities] that in 12 trading sessions fell by almost 30%, companies that reported good results pay dividends. So the ideal is to separate the value that will be allocated to these shares and gradually buy them, as it is impossible in this scenario to know when the bottom is or not”, he evaluates.

Felipe Moura, an analyst at Finacap Investimentos, explains that, when it comes to actions by retailers and growth companies, the downward trend in commodities tends to bring positive impulses – the prospect of lower inflation, caused by the drop in the price of inputs, tends to take upward pressure off interest rates.

“It helps to reinforce the market’s perception that Brazil is at the end of its monetary tightening cycle and that, abroad, such strong increases are not necessary”, says Moura. “Retail and growth companies are very sensitive to interest rate changes. Growth companies maintain their cash flows over very long periods. Retail companies are associated with the credit cycle and local economic activity”.

He also corroborates, however, that it is still too early to say that the recent movements are consolidated trends. “This flow can be something punctual. It is natural for these assets to show technical corrections after the significant ups and downs that have taken place in recent months,” he explains, mentioning both commodities and retail and growth companies.

Revisiting projections

Bradesco BBI, amid fears about the American economy and the slowdown in Chinese activity – but also attentive to the domestic environment -, recently revisited its preferences for companies in the oil and gas sector.

Vibra (VBBR3) has been voted as the preferred by industry analysts at the moment as, among other reasons, if an economic slowdown in the US and China is confirmed, fuel prices are likely to fall, adding some relief to the working capital and also to the company’s margins. The recommendation is outperform (performance above the market average, equivalent to buying), with a target price of BRL 34 (or 95% upside potential compared to Thursday’s close).

The “second preference” is now for the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), with an outperform recommendation and a target price of BRL 111 (upside of 227%). Analysts point out that, along with Petrobras (PETR4), 3R had the worst equity performance in the last 30 days among oil companies, as the sector’s papers around the world corrected on fears about the US economy and possible impact on oil demand, in addition to heightened risk aversion with threats of unexpected taxes on earnings in North America.

Globally, in a scenario where oil prices can correct and interest rates continue to rise, companies that have a more intense mergers and acquisitions and capital investment (capex) agenda ahead have suffered the most.

Thus, although the company has to guarantee its financing to acquire the Potiguar Pole in the midst of conditions

tougher economic times (an important milestone), its share price has performed very poorly recently and its valuation is now cheap, while analysts also see positive governance and operational momentum. On the other hand, Petrobras (PETR4) dropped out of his favorites list.

For the mining and steel sector, Bradesco BBI reinforces optimism and highlights steel companies, with preference for Gerdau (GGBR4), but also having an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average) for Usiminas (USIM5) and CSN (CSNA3).

“While Covid-19-related restrictions in China are unlikely to fully dissipate in the short term, we believe the Chinese government will take a more pragmatic approach to providing reasonable GDP growth in 2022 (e.g. mass testing and longer lockdowns). targeted and shorter)”, the analysts point out. In addition, measures to stimulate infrastructure, housing and industry should support steel demand, they stress.

For Vale (VALE3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3), the recommendations are also equivalent to purchase, but steel companies are preferred.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, points out that the recommendations for the ADRs of Vale mining companies and for the CMIN3 assets are equalweight (exposure in line with the market average, or equivalent to neutral). This week, the bank’s analysts reduced the target price for VALE ADRs from US$22 to US$16, while for CMIN3 it was reduced from R$6.50 to R$5.30.

In the view of the US bank’s analysts, the still-weakened global growth will continue to weigh on mining stocks a little longer, in our opinion, before the economic acceleration in China changes the scenario.

In addition to lowering growth expectations, the recent lockdowns in China, due to the Covid zero policy, considerably increased steel and ore inventories. “Base metals became disconnected from the broader commodity complex as lockdowns in China (which buys 50-60% of production of most metals) impacted industrial production and final demand, while steel and aluminum production continued. ”, explained the analysts of the American bank.

On the retailers side, Morgan Stanley also remains cautious. For Magazine Luiza and Americanas, the exhibition is equalweight (in line, equivalent to neutral), while for Via it is underweight (exposure below, equivalent to selling).

In the same vein, XP also highlighted that it does not recommend the purchase of shares in the e-commerce segment, having a neutral recommendation for shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3).

The broker’s analysts continue to expect a very challenging macroeconomic dynamic ahead, both from the point of view of inflation (which should remain close to the double digit level throughout the year) and of interest rates (with at least one more expected increase in Brazil and a cycle yet to come in the US).

In this scenario of recession in the US, experts believe that the Brazilian economy will not go unpunished and is doomed to the same fate. In addition to being an emerging country and historically suffering more in times of risk aversion, Brazil is also going through a presidential election, which increases uncertainties around the country.

Sold in the consumer sector

In a Stock Pickers podcast (see video below) Felipe Guerra, founding partner and CIO of Legacy, and Carlos Woelz, director and founding partner of Kapitalo, highlighted how they are positioned in the market amid the increasingly strong scenario of global economic slowdown.

Guerra says that Legacy seeks to be more sold than bought on the Brazilian stock exchange, especially in the consumer sector. “It’s a bad scenario for the stock market, you have to have a portfolio that benefits from higher interest rates for a long time”, he highlighted.

At Kapitalo, Woelz says he has some companies in his portfolio, such as Petrobras (PETR4) and Suzano (SUZB3). He points out that Petrobras is already pricing in a very bad governance scenario and that it sees a chance of some adjustment to deal with the increase in fuel prices that do not affect shareholders, mainly because the Federal Government retains a large part of the revenue from dividends and taxes. .

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related