GTA 6: game will have a couple of twins as protagonists and Brazil as one of the scenarios [RUMOR]

Unofficial information comes from a known leaker about GTA

Rockstar has already confirmed that it is working on Grand Theft Auto 6, perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time. So far, only unofficial information has told us what to expect from the game. Now one new rumor talks about the story with twin protagonists and settings, with Brazil as one of the scenarios.

The information comes from a Brazilian leaker (via Xfire), Matheusvictorbr, which is already known for leaking GTA information. According to him, the story of GTA 6 will be about a couple of twin brotherswho were separated because of the death of their parents, murdered by a criminal organization in 2003. This event will be a prologue and will take place in Brazil.

No main title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been set outside the US and this would be a first. And that reminds me of Rockstar’s own portrayal of Brazil presented in Max Payne 3 in 2012, which we didn’t like at all. Rockstar must be more careful now.

Would GTA 6 have the first “nice” protagonists of the series?

The supposed main story of GTA 6 would now take place in the 2020s, when the twins meet as adults, but on different sides of life. The man would be an agent of an agency equivalent to the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency), which fights drug trafficking.

The woman, in turn, acts alone in search of revenge for the death of her parents. To do so, she infiltrates the cartel and dedicates herself to rising within the organization until she can get to the person responsible for murdering her parents. Classic story.

The two would meet, as you can imagine, when the brother goes to fight the organization in which the sister is a covertly part. The leaker says that the two will meet in a “hard way”. With this theme in mind, the person responsible for the rumor says that GTA 6 will be the “first” in the industry to realistically portray the theme of combating drug trafficking.

Matheus says that the Grand Theft Auto 6 settings will be inspired by Cuba, Colombia and Miami, like the city of GTA: Vice City, and will take place in the present, and not in past decades as other rumors suggested. The leaker also says that the release of GTA 6 is planned for 2024.

Whether or not to believe this information is up to each one, but we know that many rumors end up going in the right direction of reality. We still have a couple of years of “I told you so”, unless Rockstar speaks up soon, and we know that’s not part of the studio’s style.

