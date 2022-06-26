Guaraí Regional Hospital performs the first two surgeries by video, confirms a note from SES/TO

Two women, one aged 42 and the other aged 64, who had gallbladder problems, are the first patients to undergo a surgical procedure identified as unprecedented at the Regional Hospital of Guaraí, performed this week with videolaparoscopy technology, considered less invasive. .

The procedures were performed by surgeons from the State Health Department (SES/TO), Felipe Alberto Mutran Lopes Branco and Valdir Francisco Odorizzi. Both praised that this type of support makes the surgery faster, also providing recovery in a shorter period of time.

Patient Cleonice Marriel de Freitas commented on the care received. “I had already tried to do this procedure the conventional way and it was not possible. Thanks to this new technique adopted at the Regional Hospital of Guaraí I solved my problem, I am feeling good and my recovery is great”, she said.

Note: The two patients were duly registered at the State Regulation Center.

+ about the hospital unit

Inaugurated on April 11, 1989, the Regional Hospital of Guaraí, which is maintained by the State Government, is the main reference for the population of 14 municipalities in the region. In addition to elective surgeries, the unit also provides urgent, emergency, outpatient and clinical inpatient care.