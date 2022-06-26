Guta Stresser causes backstage war between Globo and Record | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction / Globe Guta Stresser spoke with reporter Ana Carolina Raimundi, from Fantástico

Globo and Record entered into a backstage war scheme on account of Guta Stresser. The two networks interviewed the actress on account of her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. The problem is that both scheduled the exhibition of the material on the same day and in the same time slot.

Guta spoke with the report from Fantástico and Domingo Espetacular, which will air the content this Sunday (26). In both interviews, the actress reported how she discovered the disease, the shock of receiving the diagnosis and how the treatment has been to alleviate the symptoms.

As Record’s electronic magazine starts at 7:45 pm, almost an hour before the competition, it is very likely that Edir Macedo’s broadcaster will air the interview minutes before Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta take over Globo’s schedule, to ensure the “hole”.

The spectacular Domingo climbed the reporter Fernanda Sanches, who went to the actress’ house. During the conversation, Guta revealed the fear of harming her career by making her diagnosis public. “I was very scared. Even to come out publicly because of it”, she commented.

At Fantástico, reporter Ana Carolina Raimundi spoke with the actress in a theater room. In the chat, she confessed that she had to change several habits in her life after receiving the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

“There are so many things, from issues such as being careful when I go down stairs, that I’ve always been one to throw myself, to go with everything in things. And now I’m already afraid of getting hurt. If I’m going to talk about something that changed, you know, I would say, patience with myself”, she commented.

The Spectacular Sunday starts at 19:45 on Record. And Fantástico airs at 8:30 pm on Globo.