Guto admits below-average performance and cites difficulties in the game



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

Bahia suffered the third consecutive defeat at home this season. This time, the setback suffered was for Grêmio Novorizontino, 1-0, in a game valid for the 14th round of Serie B.

In a post-match press conference, coach Guto Ferreira admitted to having seen a bad game on the part of his team and cited the problems he encountered throughout the 90 minutes, such as bad finishes.

“We needed to put it in, to be able to have clearer chances. In the ones we had, the ball crossed the area, a foot was missing… We kicked unbalanced, without force. And details of balls that entered other matches and that did not enter today. But we didn’t play a great game and we have to admit that.”

Guto also mentioned the fact that he had less time to work with the team in relation to the opponent, because of the game in the middle of the week.

“What I’m going to say is not to be interpreted as an excuse: they came during a full week, we played the Copa do Brasil, an extremely intense match”.

Regarding the performance of his team, he also admitted that Bahia lost control of the game in the first half and that he was unable to pressure the opponent again, only balancing in relation to the attacks he was suffering.

“(…) Until 39, 40 minutes into the first half, we dominated the game, then we started falling. We rebalanced it again with the exchanges, but we ended up taking the goal in the end, because they also made their exchanges. Unfortunately, we ended up losing the match.”

What is the impact of losing streaks?

“(…) Football is like that. We had seven wins at home, now we have three straight defeats. The same tranquility that we were, we must have now. It’s not all wrong now and it wasn’t all right then. And I always put my feet on the ground. Now we also have to have our feet on the ground and more than that, our heads held high to seek recovery away from home”.

Substitutions in the second half

As usual, the coach detailed what motivated each of the exchanges made during the match played.

“Borel, a head shock. He fell ill at half-time and already had a yellow card. Even if he was more or less able to return, imagine him more or less and with a yellow card, what would be the end. Matheus Bahia was a necessary move. He felt cramping. We had no idea of ​​moving there. Mugni was also a matter of tiredness. We tried to keep the power of articulation with Gregory’s entry a little bit, but it happened that the team was very open and we were being pressured defensively.”

One move that caused complaints was the departure of Daniel for the entry of Emerson Santos, at a time when Bahia needed more offensive strength to win the game.

According to Guto Ferreira, it was necessary to rebalance the defensive sector because the team was encountering serious difficulties to contain the advances of Novorizontino.

“When Daniel complains of tiredness, then we rebalance (with Emerson Santos). That’s why we didn’t put Warley, which was the idea to play with Rezende, Gregory and Warley. Why don’t we put it? Because the team wasn’t responding with those two midfielders. We needed more strength to control. When we manage to control the midfield, we can come out again, because the ball wasn’t even coming out. It was knocking and coming back. Rildo managed to get closer, Gregory managed to articulate and Emerson managed to hold a little further back, but in one of these we took the goal”.

Grandma in the field for 90 minutes

“We had the idea of ​​exchanging Davó for Marcelo Ryan, but leaving Bahia made it impossible”.