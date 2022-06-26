Much commented on the internet during the last few days, the choice of Jade Picon for the cast of “Crossing” has been causing anger in many netizens and even other actors and actresses, who have expressed their indignation in public. But stop Ricardo Waddington, entertainment director at Globothe choice of the girl was well thought out.

For Ricardo, there is no movement by the station to bring influencers to its soap opera team and the number of followers does not interfere either: “It depends on the nature of the project, but as far as dramaturgy is concerned, there is no interference. That’s not what will dictate the choice. On commercial projects, probably some. There is no resistance, but neither is there an effort. The lineup meets other criteria.”explains.

Speaking of the specific choice of Jade, the director assumes that it was a happy coincidence of the new actress with the character: “Many things inspire a director when it comes to casting. It’s technical, but also very intuitive. And in one of the many casting meetings for the soap opera, her name came up in the middle of a conversation. Everyone immediately recovered her image on the BBB and associated it with the character”account.

The blogger will play Chiara, a digital influencer who will be a victim of fake news, Waddington is happy with the decision: “We saw that it had a lot to do. From there, we went back, did tests. Jade’s physical type, plus the temperament she showed at BBB, the way she communicated with people in the house and with the public, all of this qualified her to audition for a character who had these same characteristics.”.