Here are 15 amazing Google features you need to know

There are many different functions that Google has already made available to its users and that transform the experience on the site. A number of fun mechanisms to use while you take that break from work, but some are extremely useful and can help you with a lot of research.

Google Features You Didn’t Know

Make a yo-yo with the Google page

In the Google search bar and type ”do a barrel roll” and the page will rotate twice, just like the toy.

play atari

In the 90’s Atari Breakout was one of the first successful games, but you won’t find it on traditional Google, but on elgooG. Just access the link and scroll down to option number 5.

tilt the page

To skew the page a bit in a funny way, type ”Askew” in the search bar, but watch carefully, because the difference is subtle.

try recursion

Anyone who knows more about programming will surely be excited about this trick, because there is specific code to program this function. Recursion means ”recur”, so type ”recursion” into the search bar and see what happens.

Using the Omnibox as a Calculator

Omnibox is the search bar in Google Chrome and when typing an equation, the result of the calculation appears in the search results.

take down google

Take down Google in no time by typing ”Google Gravity” in the search bar and then clicking ”I’m feeling lucky”. You will be redirected to a page with the experiment made by Hi-Res.

Increase download speed

In the Chrome browser, go to https://elgoog.im/ and paste the download address after the slash, activating the function.

Split Chrome Tabs for Multitasking

On mobile, open two Chrome tabs and then enable the split screen feature in the smartphone settings. Finally, in the browser’s three dots, select ”Move to another window”.

create notepad

In the Chrome browser, type and save your notes quickly.

Virtually fly through space

View stars, the solar system and the wonders of the universe by searching ”Google Sky” on the home page.

See how a place has changed over time

In Google Earth you can select the ”timelapse” option and observe how a particular place has changed over 37 years.

Hear the sound of animals

Search for ”animal sounds” and listen to the noises that each animal makes, in addition to unraveling their curiosities.

Browse Google Retro

Those who are curious to know what Google was like in 1988, can type ”Google in 1988” in the search bar and discover the features of yesteryear.

Play Pac Man and other games

PAC-MAN, Minisweeper, Snake, Solitaire, Tic-Tac-toe and even the Dinosaur Game in the 3D version are options that appear automatically when doing a search.

filter searches

[Site:] – Type “site:” and the name of the site to get results from that single site.

[“”] – Use commas to search for the exact phrase.

[-] – You can use a dash to exclude specific terms from your Google search.

[~] – Use this symbol to find related words.